Government to be strict in ensuring proper use of jute sacks: Minister

Textile and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi said strict legal measures will be taken to ensure proper use of jute bags for 19 products.

He made the statement during a meeting regarding the proper use of jute sacks for 19 products, supply of jute sacks and the progress of the campaign conducted nationwide as per the "Mandatory Jute Packaging Act 2010" at the conference room of the Ministry of Textile and Jute on Tuesday (2 May).

Textile and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has declared jute as the "product of the year 2023" and jute as an agricultural product, reads a press release.

He also said, "In the current era of sustainable development, we are trying to exploit the global demand for eco-friendly jute and jute products. There is a relaxation in the use of jute products in the country, which is unintended.

"From now on, according to the Mandatory Jute Packaging Act 2010, strict legal measures must be taken to ensure the use of jute sacks for 19 products."

The minister said to the officers of the Jute Department, under the act jute sacks is mandatory for 19 products.

If someone uses plastic for packaging these products, then strong legal action will be taken. Although drives are ongoing throughout the country, a special campaign has to be conducted in the current context.

It should be noted that according to the Mandatory Jute Packaging Act 2010, 06 (six) products i.e. paddy, rice, wheat, maize, fertiliser and sugar have been prescribed for the mandatory use of jute sacks.

Later, on 21 January 2017, chili, turmeric, ginger, garlic, lentil, potato, coriander, flour (atta), flour (moyda), bran-khud-kura were included under the law.