Further improve ease of doing business to utilise country’s potential, investors urge

Industry

TBS Report
19 January, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2023, 10:28 pm

Related News

Further improve ease of doing business to utilise country’s potential, investors urge

TBS Report
19 January, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2023, 10:28 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.

Local and foreign investors on Thursday termed Bangladesh a land of opportunity and urged the government to further improve on the ease-of-doing-business factors to utilise the country's full potential.

"A lot of opportunities are here [in Bangladesh]. An organised coordination is necessary to utilise that," Naser Ejaj Bijoy, president of the Foreign Investors' Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said in a programme at a hotel in the capital.

"We have to recognise that the ease of doing business factors have improved," he said and added that there is a scope for further improvement. 

"The Bangladesh Investment Development Authority is working to make 78 reforms in six areas. All stakeholders need to enhance cooperation to this end so that investors can get the message that the business climate is improving here," he said.

"Ease of doing business and investment climate are significant for investors," Country Representative of Japan External Trade Organisation Yuji Andi said at the event, the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) organised to brief on the upcoming Bangladesh Business Summit.

Business leaders from different sectors, officials of multinational organisations, and envoys of the European Union, Japan, Canada, the Philippine, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and other countries were present at the event.

"The country has a lot of facilities and policy support for investors. There are also some problems which can be resolved, I believe," said Rupali Chowdhury, managing director of Berger Paints Bangladesh and former president of the foreign investors' Chamber.

"Our labour is much more competitive than any other country," said AK Azad, former president of the FBCCI and managing director of Ha-Meem Group.

Sharing his personal experience, the export-based businessman said once his buyer asked him to invest in a third country to reduce lead time. "We could manage land in Haiti and started the investment process but we had to stop as there was a scarcity of water. Even the judicial system of the country had no freedom." 

AK Azad said there is no better alternative to Bangladesh. "Even Indonesia, Nicaragua, and Honduras are not."

Taking part at the event, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said despite being the most lucrative investment destination, the country needs further improvement in the ease of doing business. 

Addressing foreign investors, he said, "Come here, not to help Bangladesh but to help yourself." Returns of investment in Bangladesh are higher than in other countries, he added. 

The three-day business summit in Dhaka will kick off on 11 March. The FBCCI, on 50 years of its founding anniversary, will organise the event. The Bangladesh Investment Development Authority organised such an event for the first time in the country in 2021.

"All the government agencies working with the FBCCI regarding this summit, which will also help the country improve its business situation further," said FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin. "Of course, we have to resolve all the bottlenecks here," he added.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi also spoke at the event. 

Economy / Top News

business / investors / FBCCI / ease of doing business

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

UK’s Online Safety Bill could jail Mark Zuckerberg up to two years, if regulators find the tech giant is in violation of its policies, which are set to come into effect late this year. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Mark Zuckerberg should face the threat of jail

8h | Panorama
Prem Prakash is committed to keeping his bookshop, possibly one of the last English bookshops in central Kolkata, open till the end of his time. Photo: Courtesy

A conversation with a dying breed: A bookseller in Kolkata

10h | Panorama
Application of blockchain technology can potentially prevent cyber heists. So far, only a few financial institutions in the country have just introduced blockchain technology. Photo: Collected

Where does Bangladesh stand on adopting Blockchain technology?

14h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The brave new world of recreation in the workplace

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Hashim Amla announced his retirement from all form of cricket

Hashim Amla announced his retirement from all form of cricket

2h | TBS SPORTS
Most famous villains of Hollywood

Most famous villains of Hollywood

3h | TBS Entertainment
Gas shock for industries

Gas shock for industries

7h | TBS Today
NASA discovers new earth like planet

NASA discovers new earth like planet

8h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

4
Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC
Bangladesh

Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC

5
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades

6
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals