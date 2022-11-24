Five point recommendations for fair industrial relations in leather sector

Leather industry stakeholders recommended five points at an event, including the formulation of a comprehensive strategy paper with the participation of employers, workers and all concerned, for the development of fair industrial relations in the country's leather industry.

The government has a target of earning $10 billion from the second largest export earning sector by 2030, they said at the event jointly hosted by the Tannery Workers Union and Solidarity Center-Bangladesh (SC-B).

At the industrial relations stakeholders' meeting at a city hotel on Wednesday, they stressed maintaining fair industrial relations for achieving success in the sector, said a press release.

Mohammad Nazrul Islam, program officer of SC-B, presented a concept paper at the event conducted by Abul Kalam Azad, president of the Tannery Workers Union.

The recommendations also include ensuring prompt cooperation of the Directorate of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE); establishing a permanent medical centre or hospital in the leather industrial estate; arranging accommodations for workers at the leather industry estate; forming an effective factory-based safety committee and working to improve the health and safety situation of all concerned.

The recommendations suggest taking rational decisions after consulting with workers, owners, and all parties concerned, regarding shutting down leather factories so as to protect the industry and workers.

Abdul Malek, general secretary of the Tannery Workers Union, said neither workers nor owners in this sector are enjoying good times yet, although the leather industry is the country's second largest revenue generating sector.

He urged all parties to come forward to change the situation.

Mohiuddin Ahmed Mahin, chairman of Bangladesh Finished Leather, Leathergoods, and Footwear Exporters Association, said, "The leather industry can be the largest employment sector in the country if the government's policy supports it. To ensure the employment of workers and to protect the leather industry, entrepreneurs must be saved first."

Mizanur Rahman, director of Bangladesh Institute of Leather Engineering and Technology of Dhaka University said, as the driving force of the country's economy, entrepreneurs must conduct business in compliance with all regulations, including labour rights, and be proactive in negotiating with the government to ensure the development of the industry.

He urged development agencies to come forward and stand by the industry and its workers.

ZM Kamrul Anam, secretary general of Bangladesh Labour Foundation (BLF), said, "In order to protect the leather industry and workers, the government, owners and all parties concerned must work sincerely to implement the Action Plan adopted under the leadership of the Ministry of Labour and Employment."

Shaheen Ahmed, chairman of Bangladesh Tanners Association (BTA) said, "Factory owners must realise workers' rights. If you (owners) want to ensure compliance at your factory, there is no other way."

AKM Nasim, country program director of Solidarity Center-Bangladesh who chaired the event, said, "We should never forget that we are nobody to deny workers' rights. It is a good thing owners are not in a denial mode now. It is obvious that to sustain the industry, we must take care of its workers."