FBCCI for long-term credit facilities to prevent industries from 'falling sick'

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) has called upon the authorities concerned to ensure long-term credit facilities to prevent industries from going bankrupt.

"It has been found that loan terms expire before the work of any factory is completed. This way, an entrepreneur goes bankrupt before starting production in his factory. Without long-term credit facilities, the industry becomes crippled," FBCCI President Jashim Uddin said at the second meeting of the organisation's "Standing Committee on Rehabilitation of Sick Industries" on Tuesday.

Business leaders said once an entrepreneur or organisation becomes a defaulter, it is not possible to liquidate his debt accounts easily due to procedural complications.

In this context, Jashim Uddin drew the attention of the policymakers to facilitate the process of rehabilitation and settlement of non-operational industries.

The FBCCI president advised industrial entrepreneurs to make specific proposals in this regard.

In the meeting, FBCCI Senior Vice President Mostafa Azad Chowdhury Babu said the debt settlement of the non-textile industries had not been done for a long time. In this regard, the FBCCI has held meetings with the ministries concerned from time to time.

FBCCI Vice-President MA Momen said, "The sick industries must be uplifted to ensure economic development of the country. In this case, the country's banks can play a major role."

It was informed in the meeting that the Bangladesh Bank has already issued two circulars to settle the debt accounts of the ailing industries.

FBCCI former director and committee member Maksudur Rahman also urged for proper implementation of the circulars.

Committee Chairman Sadek Ullah Chowdhury said it is necessary to quickly formulate a "sick industry policy" to eliminate the complexities of the process of debt settlement of ailing industries.