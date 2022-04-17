Double Glazing gears up to make soundproof doors, windows in Srihatta EZ

Double Glazing Limited is gearing up to manufacture soundproof doors and windows – which are in high demand amid excessive noise pollution particularly in urban areas – in the Srihatta Economic Zone in the northeastern district of Moulvibazar.

The company has already constructed the factory building and brought in the necessary machines from abroad. It will go into production subject to permission from the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (Beza).

Double Glazing Limited is the Bangladesh-based venture of World Glazing Ltd, a UK registered company.

Established in 2010, the company is currently importing uPVC (Un-plasticised Poly Vinyl Chloride) from China to manufacture double glazed glass doors and windows. It bought the glass from a local company.

Regarding the double-glazed glass, glassonweb.com states, "Put simply, double-glazed glass (also known as insulated glass units) comprise of two or more panes of glass, separated by an air (or gas) filled cavity that is completely sealed – forming a transparent insulating barrier between the interior of your space and the outdoors."

Soundproof glass is not yet made in Bangladesh. Due to this, there is a demand for double glazed glass in offices and homes by the roads and around airports.

Considering this demand, Double Glazing Limited is expanding the organisation.

"We got three acres of land in Srihatta Economic Zone. We will have four sets. The first set is ready. We will prepare doors and windows there. Necessary machines such as cutting machines for that have come from abroad," Moinul Islam, managing director of the company told The Business Standard (TBS).

"In the second year, we will build another shed and start a glass tampering project there. After that, we plan to create auPVC profile," he added.

The managing director said now they will be able to go into production only if they get Beza's "Occupancy License" on whether the factory building has been constructed properly.

"Our initial investment will be Tk5 crore. There is a plan to invest Tk100 crore in the next five years step by step," he added.

Moinul Islam said currently they import uPVC profiles from China by paying 62% tax.

"In the next two-three years, when we start producing uPVC in the country, its price will go down. Now those who are selling Thai aluminium will also sell uPVC profiles. Then the middle class will also be able to buy it," he added.

He said the Thai aluminium is now Tk650 per square foot, and double glazing is Tk900-1,000.

Double Glazing Limited's products are now manufactured in a factory in Sylhet. Products worth around Tk10 crore is sold every year.

"The demand is so high that we cannot produce more than that. With the opening of the factory in the economic zone, our target is to manufacture products worth around Tk35 crore in the first year and around Tk80 crore in the next year," said Moinul Islam.

According to Global Double Glazed Glass Market Insights and Forecast to 2028, "The global double glazed glass market size is estimated to be worth $23,780 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of $30,760 million by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate of 4.4% during the review period."

How Double Glazing controls sound and temperature

By trapping air between two panes of glass, the sound (noise) is reduced. It also reduces heat loss and condensation. Whilst normal window glass is between 5mm to 8mm thick, Double glazing LTD windows are fitted with 19mm to 28mm glass units making your windows, even more, energy-efficient.

"People are getting the benefit of double-glazed glass. Before I had to go to people to explain its benefits, now people find me. Now people are coming to buy our products," said Moinul Islam.

Double Glazing Limited has offices in Dhaka, Sylhet and Chattogram.

At the Dhaka office, Manager (HR, project and operations) Delowar Hossain Sajib showed this correspondent the products on display.

He said 40-50% less noise enters the double gazed glass compared to normal glass. Demand for this speciality has grown significantly to get rid of noise pollution.

He said that at present, various companies are selling double glazed glass products worth more than Tk50,000crore.