Dhaka Wasa gets new MD after 15 years

Engineer AKM Shahid Uddin, deputy managing director (O&M) of Dhaka Wasa, has taken up the role of the company’s managing director.

Engineer AKM Shahid Uddin, deputy managing director (O&M) of Dhaka Wasa, has taken up the role of the company's managing director.

Earlier today, the Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Ministry cancelled the contract of Taqsem A Khan, the long-serving managing director of Dhaka Wasa.

"The government hereby cancels the remainder of the contract of Taqsem A Khan as Dhaka Wasa MD that was signed for a period of three years on 14 October 2023. This order will be effective from today.

"Dhaka Wasa will start the process to appoint a new MD within the shortest time and until then the senior deputy managing director will perform duties of the MD," said the notification.

Speaking to TBS today, Shahid Uddin said, "Today, I have written to the chairman about joining as the senior deputy managing director of Dhaka Wasa as per the notification of the LGRD ministry. I started performing the duties today. Later, I will continue the duties of the MD until one is appointed by the ministry."

Taqsem A Khan, however, claimed that he resigned from his position, effective immediately, yesterday.

"He sent his resignation letter to the ministry on Wednesday citing physical illness," Dhaka Wasa MD staff officer and Executive Engineer Badrul Alam told TBS.