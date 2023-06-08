Despite global demand, food processing sector stays backward: Agri minister

Industry

TBS Report
08 June, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2023, 10:29 pm

Related News

Despite global demand, food processing sector stays backward: Agri minister

The minister asks Nordic countries to help improve Bangladesh’s agro-processing sector

TBS Report
08 June, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2023, 10:29 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Bangladesh's agro-processing industry is way behind considering some countries are exporting mango jellies without having any natural mango production capacity, Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque.

Some countries, despite having no natural mango production potential, are manufacturing jellies and exporting these to other countries. On the other hand, Bangladesh has enough natural resources for mango production but still cannot properly exploit the huge international demand for processed mango products, the minister said at a discussion in the capital Thursday.

Razzaque asked industry stakeholders from Denmark, Sweden and Norway – who hosted the event – to help improve the technologically backward food processing sector of Bangladesh. "At present, we are lagging drastically behind in this sector due to persistent technological weaknesses."

The Nordic Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Bangladesh and the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) hosted the event titled "Investment for Catalyzing Sustainable and Resilient Food Systems" in collaboration with the embassies of Denmark, Sweden and Norway.

"Investing in agriculture and the market system is not merely an option, but an imperative for the sustainable growth of our nation as well as for ensuring food security, eradicating poverty and fostering social equality," the agriculture minister said.

Country Director of GAIN Dr Rudaba Khondker said that food systems are complex and dynamic requiring collective efforts of governments and private sectors.

Danish Ambassador Winnie Estrup Peterson said, "Denmark sees great potential in the food, agro and aquaculture industries of Bangladesh and is now engaging in knowledge sharing with government authorities here for ensuring food safety and making value chains eco-friendly."

During the event, participants had the opportunity to engage in insightful discussions, share best practices, and explore innovative approaches to driving investment in the food and agriculture sector. Discussions were held on the development of the overall private sector environment for supporting the food production system. The discussion sessions further addressed current bottlenecks in the food sector and mitigation strategies through better process management, incorporation of sustainability and sustainable practices, involvement of youth as major catalysts in food systems transformation; and continued dialogue with key stakeholders and policymakers to reflect the United Nations Food Systems Summit (UNFSS) pathway document and the global effort Nutrition for Growth (N4G)

Bangladesh / Top News

Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque / food processing

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Our failure to prevent curious onlookers from gathering around the herds is a hindrance to mitigating human-elephant conflict. Photo: Mohammed Mostafa Feeroz

Bleak and desolate? The future of elephants in northern Bangladesh

7h | Earth
Apple does not need to make mixed reality seem exciting to get customers through its doors. They’re turning up in droves anyway, to buy new iPhones or to visit the Genius Bar for IT support. Photo: Bloomberg

Apple has 520 reasons its $3,499 headset will prevail

9h | Panorama
Md Shamsuddoha. Sketch: TBS

'Extreme heat waves are here to stay'

10h | Panorama
Kestopur’s residents have crafted fans for generations and provided it to Rajbari, Faridpur, Kustia, Madaripur, Dhaka and several other districts. Photo: Masum Billah

Talpakha: When novelty becomes necessity

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

13 helpful tips to negotiate about job

13 helpful tips to negotiate about job

4h | TBS Career
Why did Messi turn away from Europe?

Why did Messi turn away from Europe?

5h | TBS SPORTS
Breaching the Kakhovka dam – who benefits?

Breaching the Kakhovka dam – who benefits?

9h | TBS World
The cost of rechargeable fan is increasing hourly due to heating and load shedding

The cost of rechargeable fan is increasing hourly due to heating and load shedding

12h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

3
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

6
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed Paulash/TBS
Energy

LPG price drops by Tk13.42 per kg