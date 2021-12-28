Debt-ridden Thakurgaon Sugar Mills stares at further losses

Debt-ridden Thakurgaon Sugar Mill has projected further losses during the sugarcane crushing season of 2021-22 that began on 24 December.

The projected losses have been estimated at Tk73.37 lakh after payment of salaries and bonuses to employees.

The sugar mill incurred a loss of Tk763 crore in FY2020-21 combined with a debt of Tk238 crore. The mill also pays Tk46 crore each month as interest for loans.

Sources involved with the mill operation told The Business Standard that the management of the mill has been running it whimsically instead of taking steps to make the mill profitable.

Acknowledging all these losses and debts, acting manager (finance) of the sugar mill Saiful Islam told TBS that 483 permanent and 343 temporary labourers work in the mill while 239 employees do not have any work.

"We pay all these employees about Tk272 crore as salaries every month during the season and Tk172 crore during the off season. It has been projected that only 50,000 tonnes of sugarcane will be crushed during this season with a target to produce 3,500 tonnes of sugar. The price of this sugar has been estimated at Tk25.90 crore," he said.

This year it is foreseeable that the mill is heading towards further losses, he added.

The sugar mill Managing Director Shakhawat Hossain said that the mill was profitable since its inception in 1956. But it is moving towards losses day by day. If the mill is to be saved from incurring losses and make it profitable, it must be modernised.

"It is possible to establish small factories with the byproducts of the mill including distillery, biogas, biofertiliser and electricity from the raw sugar refinery plant," Shakhawat suggested.

Thakurgaon Sugar Mill General Manager of agriculture department Abu Raihan said this year sugarcane will be produced in 350 acres of land under the management of the mill and 650 acres of land of the lessees. Besides, sugarcane growers will cultivate 10,000 acres of land until March next year. So far sugarcane has been cultivated in 1400 acres of land. As many as 1200 farmers would supply sugarcane to the mill, he added.

Meanwhile, two sugar mills in Setabganj and Panchagarh have been closed due to financial losses. That's why 21000 tonnes of sugarcane would be supplied from Setabganj and 7000 tonnes from the Panchagarh mill to the Thakurgaon Mill.

However, a field visit to Thakurgaon revealed farmers have lost their interest in sugarcane farming due to the negligence of the mill authorities.

"The production could have been more had they supplied us with high-quality sugarcane varieties. This could have made both parties see a profit and the mill would not have closed before the end of a season," farmers said.

It was also found that some farmers are inclined to crush the produces with power crushers producing molasses for more profit.

They said if they had supplied this sugarcane to the mill, they would have earned only Tk10,000-Tk11,000 while they would earn Tk21000-Tk24000 if they crushed it on their own.