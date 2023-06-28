Cox's Bazar hotels see 50% bookings this Eid season despite hefty discounts

Industry

TBS Report
28 June, 2023, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2023, 02:07 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Hotels, motels and resorts in Cox's Bazar saw 50% bookings this Eid-ul-Adha season despite giving a 30-40% discount, said businessmen and owners. 

"30-40% discount is being given in more than 500 hotels during Eid holidays. In the meantime, 50% of the rooms have been booked in all the hotels. However, from the day after Eid, tourists will come to Cox's Bazar and the hotel rooms will be filled with tourists to a large extent," Cox's Bazar Hotel-Motel Owners Association President Abul Kashem Sikdar told The Business Standard.

Abul Kashem Sikder also said, "Now is the right time to see the true beauty of Cox's Bazar beach."

Tarek Aziz, manager of Sea Gull Hotel, said, "This year's Eid-ul-Adha falls in the monsoon season. In the meantime, 90% of the hotel's rooms have been booked, I hope the rest will be booked."

Abu Taleb Shah, manager of Hotel Cox-Today, said, "Rooms are available at a 40% discount due to the monsoon season. So far 50% of the rooms have been booked. Hopefully, the room booking will be as expected in the next two days. And there will be good business during the Eid-ul-Adha holiday."

Mohammad Yusuf, an employee of the Sea Safe Life Guard organisation, said, "Many tourists may gather during the continuous Eid holiday. So all kinds of preparations have been made. As the sea will be rough, there will be lifeguard personnel patrolling the beach, observing from the tower and taking boats to the sea round the clock."

Meanwhile, the Tourist Police say that measures have been taken at several levels for the safety of the arriving tourists.

Cox's Bazar Tourist Police Assistant Superintendent of Police Shehrin Alam said, "A large number of tourists arrive at Cox's Bazar beach during the Eid holidays. Therefore, the tourist police will be responsible for the security of the arriving tourists at all times. For this, security zones have been created at several levels. All arrangements have been made for the safe travel of tourists in beaches, market, hotel motel zones and tourist spots."

