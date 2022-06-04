Confidence Infrastructure inaugurates geotextiles plant in N’ganj

Confidence Infrastructure Limited (CIL), a sister concern of the Confidence Group, inaugurated a state-of-the-art geotextiles plant in its factory premises in Narayanganj on Saturday aiming at serving both local and international markets.



The geotextiles manufactured in this plant will be marketed under the brand name "GEOCIL", said a press release.



Geotextiles are polypropylene or polymer fabrics used in the construction of roads, drains, flood protection embankments, land reclamation and many other civil engineering purposes.

The plant has already started producing GEOCIL bags and Geo Mats with a dedicated group of highly skilled engineers and trained workers at the wheel, working with state-of-the-art European equipment, technology and advanced raw materials.



While inaugurating the plant, Confidence Group Chairman Engineer Rezaul Karim said "Bangladesh is highly vulnerable to climate change. People, especially those living in coastal areas, often struggle with natural disasters such as floods. Therefore, to protect human lives and infrastructures, and maintain environmental stability, we are manufacturing geotextiles with sophisticated technology available for manufacturing across all the production phases,"

"This new establishment will also help to improve the country's manufacturing sector's capacity," he hoped.



The Confidence Group's Vice-Chairman Imran Karim and Managing Director Salman Karim, and other high officials of the company were also present.



Salman Karim, managing director of Confidence Infrastructure Limited, said "Our newly established plant will help the communities across the country by mitigating the risks of natural disasters. Simultaneously, it will contribute to expediting national economic growth as we are looking forward to creating more employment opportunities and exporting our products."

GEOCIL is being produced in compliance with the specifications set by the Bangladesh Water Development Board, following all the national and international standards.

The monthly production capacity of the newly established plant will be around 28,50,000 sq m or 11,50,000 bags. More than 3,000 people are working in the factory. The annual turnover of Confidence Infrastructure Limited is around Tk1200 crore.