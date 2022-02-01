Community tourism flourishes as hills attract more tourists

Green forest, cloud-touching wavy hills and diverse lifestyles make up what the Chattogram Hill Tracts are. The language, culture, food and lifestyle of 11 indigenous communities there have long been the lure for tourists.

Hilly district Bandarban remains abuzz with tourists round the year except for the monsoon. Tourists now prefer to travel to the hamlets where the indigenous people live instead of the artificially made tourism centre in the heart of the city.

Recently, the Darjeeling Para in Ruma upazila of Bandarban, where the Bom community lives, has gained much popularity among tourists as the cost of food and lodging there is comparatively low.

Photo: TBS

The community members have raised bamboo and wooden cottages and houses on elevated platforms for the incoming tourists who can make themselves familiar with local culture and traditions by staying in close contact with the local people.

Shafiqul Islam, a member of a 15-person tourist group of four families from Dhaka, said it was their first-ever trip to Bandarban and they were staying in a remote place like Keokradong hill.

"Most of the tourists know and visit familiar places only. But the feeling of staying in the hills is different," Shafiqul said.

He, however, observed that although the food price and accommodation are reasonable in the cottage, improvements in quality would help attract more tourists.

Another member of the same group Farzana Islam told The Business Standard that they came to the hills to enjoy the natural beauty. Children are getting familiar with many new things in the hills. However, it was risky to come to these far-flung places with young children, she noted.

Dr Hasan, who came from Jashore with a six-member group, said they had visited Remakri and Nafakum falls in Thanchi before coming to this area. They are now staying in a cottage at Darjeeling Para. The environment is very pleasant, he said.

Another tourist Mozammel Haq told TBS that he had never seen such an organised and clean hilly village in such a remote area. Not only the natural beauty but also the cleanliness of the Darjeeling village has set an example.

"I knew about the natural beauty of the hills, the flora and fauna but could never imagine that the villages of the indigenous people are so clean," he said.

Photo: TBS

Tourist Israfil, who came from Bogalake walking 13 km, said he had tried to feel the struggle of the indigenous communities and how they survived in those areas.

"Especially the scene of the aboriginal women walking up the hills carrying a load on their heads surprised me most," he said.

However, all the tourists at Darjeeling Para said the sunrise and sunset are the finest moments in the hills. The sunrise in the early morning is the most beautiful thing, which should not be missed.

Photo: TBS

The Darjeeling Para is located in the foothills of the Keokradong. Most of the tourists stay in the village cottages on their way to the Keokradong.

Saksing Bom, a businessman of Darjeeling Para, said that there are 35 Bom families in this village, which was set up in 1965. Local people clean their yards once a day. No one can keep the yards unclean or litter as there are dustbins and containers for garbage.

Two monthly meetings are held with the inhabitants on the cleanliness of the village.

Jovial Bom Meghla, proprietor of Cloud Hill Resort and Agro Complex of Darjeeling Para, told TBS that cottage and houses on elevated platforms have been constructed for the accommodation of tourists visiting Keokradong hill.

There is an arrangement for 300 tourists here, he added.

"In the small cottages and elevated houses, as many as 150 tourists can stay. However, the number goes up on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Besides, tourist flow increases during the New Year's eve and Eid festivals, which creates accommodation crises," he said, adding people stay in tents in the open fields.

Another cottage owner Lalram Joe Bom said they take Tk250 per night as rent from the tourists. There are varieties of food including Bangla and local ones available in the shops.

Photo: TBS

Ruma Tourist Guide Association Vice-President Sapul Barua said the tourist number goes up to as high as 400 a day if there is a three-day holiday.

Ruma Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mamun Shibli told TBS that the local people have constructed small cottages maintaining their traditions which attract the visitors.

He said that the number of average tourists who visit Ruma upazila will be registered monthly from now on.