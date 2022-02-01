Community tourism flourishes as hills attract more tourists

Industry

U She Thowai Marma
01 February, 2022, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2022, 01:09 pm

Related News

Community tourism flourishes as hills attract more tourists

Hilly district Bandarban remains abuzz with tourists round the year except for the monsoon

U She Thowai Marma
01 February, 2022, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2022, 01:09 pm

Green forest, cloud-touching wavy hills and diverse lifestyles make up what the Chattogram Hill Tracts are. The language, culture, food and lifestyle of 11 indigenous communities there have long been the lure for tourists.

Hilly district Bandarban remains abuzz with tourists round the year except for the monsoon. Tourists now prefer to travel to the hamlets where the indigenous people live instead of the artificially made tourism centre in the heart of the city.

Recently, the Darjeeling Para in Ruma upazila of Bandarban, where the Bom community lives, has gained much popularity among tourists as the cost of food and lodging there is comparatively low. 

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The community members have raised bamboo and wooden cottages and houses on elevated platforms for the incoming tourists who can make themselves familiar with local culture and traditions by staying in close contact with the local people.

Shafiqul Islam, a member of a 15-person tourist group of four families from Dhaka, said it was their first-ever trip to Bandarban and they were staying in a remote place like Keokradong hill. 

"Most of the tourists know and visit familiar places only. But the feeling of staying in the hills is different," Shafiqul said.  

He, however, observed that although the food price and accommodation are reasonable in the cottage, improvements in quality would help attract more tourists.     

Another member of the same group Farzana Islam told The Business Standard that they came to the hills to enjoy the natural beauty. Children are getting familiar with many new things in the hills. However, it was risky to come to these far-flung places with young children, she noted.  

Dr Hasan, who came from Jashore with a six-member group, said they had visited Remakri and Nafakum falls in Thanchi before coming to this area. They are now staying in a cottage at Darjeeling Para. The environment is very pleasant, he said. 

Another tourist Mozammel Haq told TBS that he had never seen such an organised and clean hilly village in such a remote area. Not only the natural beauty but also the cleanliness of the Darjeeling village has set an example.

"I knew about the natural beauty of the hills, the flora and fauna but could never imagine that the villages of the indigenous people are so clean," he said.       

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Tourist Israfil, who came from Bogalake walking 13 km, said he had tried to feel the struggle of the indigenous communities and how they survived in those areas. 

"Especially the scene of the aboriginal women walking up the hills carrying a load on their heads surprised me most," he said.

However, all the tourists at Darjeeling Para said the sunrise and sunset are the finest moments in the hills. The sunrise in the early morning is the most beautiful thing, which should not be missed.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Darjeeling Para is located in the foothills of the Keokradong. Most of the tourists stay in the village cottages on their way to the Keokradong. 

Saksing Bom, a businessman of Darjeeling Para, said that there are 35 Bom families in this village, which was set up in 1965. Local people clean their yards once a day. No one can keep the yards unclean or litter as there are dustbins and containers for garbage. 

Two monthly meetings are held with the inhabitants on the cleanliness of the village. 

Jovial Bom Meghla, proprietor of Cloud Hill Resort and Agro Complex of Darjeeling Para, told TBS that cottage and houses on elevated platforms have been constructed for the accommodation of tourists visiting Keokradong hill. 

There is an arrangement for 300 tourists here, he added.

"In the small cottages and elevated houses, as many as 150 tourists can stay. However, the number goes up on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Besides, tourist flow increases during the New Year's eve and Eid festivals, which creates accommodation crises," he said, adding people stay in tents in the open fields.  

Another cottage owner Lalram Joe Bom said they take Tk250 per night as rent from the tourists. There are varieties of food including Bangla and local ones available in the shops. 

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Ruma Tourist Guide Association Vice-President Sapul Barua said the tourist number goes up to as high as 400 a day if there is a three-day holiday. 

Ruma Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mamun Shibli told TBS that the local people have constructed small cottages maintaining their traditions which attract the visitors.

He said that the number of average tourists who visit Ruma upazila will be registered monthly from now on.   

Bangladesh / Economy / Top News

Tourism / Bandarban / hill

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The two-storied mosque has no windows. Photo: Courtesy

The well-lit, well-ventilated windowless mosque of Lakshmipur

1h | Habitat
The students of Swapna come from humble backgrounds and are working hard to change their lives. Photo : Courtesy

Swapna: Helping underprivileged students chase their higher education dreams

1h | Panorama
Bangladeshis investing abroad

Bangladeshis investing abroad: Long-term benefits outweigh the costs of any potential shocks

2h | Panorama
Some of us are launching telescopes that can see the Big Bang just as others are threatening war for no good reason. That says it all. Illustration: TBS

‘Sapiens’? Humans are not wise. Just too smart for our own good

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

WhatsApp brings new features in 2022

WhatsApp brings new features in 2022

1d | Videos
QR code dress reveals Egypt’s tourist sites

QR code dress reveals Egypt’s tourist sites

1d | Videos
Minnie Mouse exchanges dress for pant-suit

Minnie Mouse exchanges dress for pant-suit

1d | Videos
People placing reliance upon Friendship Hospital

People placing reliance upon Friendship Hospital

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building

2
Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Interviews

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

3
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

4
Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Botswana woman arrested with 3kg heroin at Dhaka airport

5
Photo: TBS
Banking

Private banks say unable to implement BB-set pay structure by 1 March

6
Picture: TBS/SAP
Supplement

The tale of metro rail: A challenging project to transform Dhaka into a modern city