Chittagong Urea Fertilizer resumes operation after four months

Industry

TBS Report
24 March, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2023, 08:16 pm

Chittagong Urea Fertilizer resumes operation after four months

TBS Report
24 March, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2023, 08:16 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

State-owned Chittagong Urea Fertilizer Limited (CUFL) has resumed operation after a four-month closure following a fire incident.

The factory located in Chattogram's Anwara upazila started production of urea and ammonia from Thursday afternoon, CUFL Managing Director (MD) Mizanur Rahman told The Business Standard.

However, the amount of gas required to run the factory in full swing is not available, Mizanur added.

On 22 November last year, a fire broke out at the ammonia plant of the fertiliser factory, which caused production to come to a halt.

The government established the CUFL in Anwara upazila on the south bank of the Karnaphuli river with the technical assistance of Japan in 1987.

The factory requires 48 to 52 million cubic feet of gas daily for full-scale operation. But currently only 42 million cubic feet of gas is being supplied. 

Despite the production capacity of 1,400 tonnes of fertiliser, the factory cannot produce more than 1,000 tonnes per day due to gas shortage.

Economy / Top News

Chittagong Urea Fertilizer Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

In the past few months, Shakib has also been under the media spotlight as his name came up with people involved in controversial activities in the share market. Photo: AFP

Shakib controversy: Do celebrities need to have a moral compass?

7h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Hong Kong heiress sues gallery owner over Banksy painting

10h | Splash
John Wick: Chapter 4 poster. Photo: Collected

John Wick: Chapter 4 aiming $115 million debut at global box office

10h | Splash
Sergei Mikhailovich Eisenstein. Photo: Collected

Remembering Sergei Mikhailovich Eisenstein: The pioneer of the montage

11h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

UK to send ‘depleted uranium’ shells to Ukraine

UK to send ‘depleted uranium’ shells to Ukraine

1d | TBS World
Authentic Middle Eastern and Turkish buffet for Sehri and Iftar

Authentic Middle Eastern and Turkish buffet for Sehri and Iftar

18h | TBS Food
“Bangladesh is a fantastic place to purchase”- Robert C. Dickson

“Bangladesh is a fantastic place to purchase”- Robert C. Dickson

1d | TBS Face to Face
Terrarium – A small garden in a bottle

Terrarium – A small garden in a bottle

3h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

2
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

3
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

4
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

5
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year