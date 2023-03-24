Chittagong Urea Fertilizer resumes operation after four months

State-owned Chittagong Urea Fertilizer Limited (CUFL) has resumed operation after a four-month closure following a fire incident.

The factory located in Chattogram's Anwara upazila started production of urea and ammonia from Thursday afternoon, CUFL Managing Director (MD) Mizanur Rahman told The Business Standard.

However, the amount of gas required to run the factory in full swing is not available, Mizanur added.

On 22 November last year, a fire broke out at the ammonia plant of the fertiliser factory, which caused production to come to a halt.

The government established the CUFL in Anwara upazila on the south bank of the Karnaphuli river with the technical assistance of Japan in 1987.

The factory requires 48 to 52 million cubic feet of gas daily for full-scale operation. But currently only 42 million cubic feet of gas is being supplied.

Despite the production capacity of 1,400 tonnes of fertiliser, the factory cannot produce more than 1,000 tonnes per day due to gas shortage.