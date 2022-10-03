Chinese firm Intex Link invests $9.58m in Ctg EPZ

Industry

TBS Report
03 October, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2022, 10:23 pm

Related News

Chinese firm Intex Link invests $9.58m in Ctg EPZ

TBS Report
03 October, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2022, 10:23 pm
Chinese firm Intex Link invests $9.58m in Ctg EPZ

Chinese company Intex Link Garments (BD) Limited is going to set up a garments factory in the Chattogram Export Processing Zone (EPZ) with an investment of $9.58 million.

The fully foreign-owned company will annually produce 61 million pieces of t-shirts, woven pants and jackets, men's and women's undergarments, and sleepwear. 

At least 2659 Bangladeshi nationals will gain employment opportunities at the factory, according to a press statement.

To this effect, Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority Member (Investment Promotion) Ali Reza Mazid, and Intex Link Garments Managing Director Junting Tan, signed an agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at the Bepza Complex in Dhaka on Monday.

Bepza Executive Chairman, Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Executive Director (Administration) Md Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, Executive Director (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir, Executive Director (Investment Promotion) Tanvir Hossain, and Executive Director (Enterprise Services) Md Khorshid Alam, among others, were present at the signing ceremony.

Economy / Top News

Chattogram EPZ

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Why China needs to reconsider its strategy vis-a-vis the Myanmar Junta

Why China needs to reconsider its strategy vis-a-vis the Myanmar Junta

7h | Thoughts
More needs to be done now to ensure that efforts to develop treatments and vaccines aren’t hopelessly stalled. Photo: Reuters

Long Covid has become a parallel pandemic

9h | Panorama
Bad girls wear Good Girl by Carolina Herrera

Bad girls wear Good Girl by Carolina Herrera

12h | Brands
Donziger helped indigenous tribal people and peasants from Ecuador win a class action suit against TexacoChevron. Photo: Reuters

The curious case of Steven Donziger: An environmental lawyer who took on big oil and ended up in jail

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Exceptional puja mandap of Munshiganj!

Exceptional puja mandap of Munshiganj!

3h | Videos
Wedding goods market turning around

Wedding goods market turning around

3h | Videos
Reduced remittance, export increase pressure on reserve!

Reduced remittance, export increase pressure on reserve!

8h | Videos
Qatar World Cup prize money worth Tk4,500 crores

Qatar World Cup prize money worth Tk4,500 crores

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
Bangladesh Competition Commission. Photo: Collected
Markets

Unilever, Bashundhara, Square, Pran among 36 sued for destabilising commodity markets