Chinese firm Intex Link invests $9.58m in Ctg EPZ

Chinese company Intex Link Garments (BD) Limited is going to set up a garments factory in the Chattogram Export Processing Zone (EPZ) with an investment of $9.58 million.

The fully foreign-owned company will annually produce 61 million pieces of t-shirts, woven pants and jackets, men's and women's undergarments, and sleepwear.

At least 2659 Bangladeshi nationals will gain employment opportunities at the factory, according to a press statement.

To this effect, Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority Member (Investment Promotion) Ali Reza Mazid, and Intex Link Garments Managing Director Junting Tan, signed an agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at the Bepza Complex in Dhaka on Monday.

Bepza Executive Chairman, Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Executive Director (Administration) Md Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, Executive Director (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir, Executive Director (Investment Promotion) Tanvir Hossain, and Executive Director (Enterprise Services) Md Khorshid Alam, among others, were present at the signing ceremony.