Chinese company to set up RMG factory in Chattogram EPZ with $9.58M investment

Chinese company M/s. Intex Link Garments (BD) Limited is going to set up a garment company in Chattogram Export Processing Zone (CEPZ) with an investment of$9.58 million.

An agreement to this effect was signed between Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) and Intex Link Garments (BD) Ltd at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka Monday (3 October), according to a Bepza release issued.

Fully foreign owned, this Chinese company will produce annually 61 million pcs of T-shirt, Woven Pants & Jacket, Ladies Bra & Panty, Mans' Boxer and Sleepwear.

Around 2,659 Bangladeshi nationals will get employment opportunity in this factory.

Ali Reza Mazid, Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA and Junting Tan, Managing Director of Intex Link Garments signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. The Executive Chairman of BEPZA Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman witnessed the signing ceremony.

Among others, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Executive Director (Administration) Md. Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, Executive Director (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir, Executive Director (Investment Promotion) Tanvir Hossain and Executive Director (Enterprise Services) Md. Khorshid Alam were present during the signing ceremony.

