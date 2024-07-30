Chinese company to invest $1.26 million in packaging industry

Industry

TBS Report
30 July, 2024, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2024, 12:19 am

Related News

Chinese company to invest $1.26 million in packaging industry

The EPZ is built on 213 acres of land

TBS Report
30 July, 2024, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2024, 12:19 am
Officials of Baida Industrial Company Limited and Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority at an agreement signing ceremony at the at BEPZA Complex in Dhaka on 30 July. Photo: Jahir Rayhan/TBS
Officials of Baida Industrial Company Limited and Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority at an agreement signing ceremony at the at BEPZA Complex in Dhaka on 30 July. Photo: Jahir Rayhan/TBS

Chinese company Baida Industrial Company Limited is going to set up a Printed Materials and Packaging Products manufacturing industry in Uttara Export Processing Zone (UEPZ) with an investment of $1.26 million.

The company signed an agreement with Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) to this effect at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka on Tuesday (30 July), reads a press release.

Uttara Export Processing Zone (EPZ) in Nilphamari. The EPZ is built on 213 acres of land.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

This foreign-owned company will produce 8,000 tonnes of various types of carton boxes, paper bags, box files/storage boxes, different types of books & magazines, stickers/labels/hang tags/barcode stickers, calendars, diaries & different types of printed cards yearly.

A total of 1,150 Bangladeshi nationals will get employment opportunities in this company.

Md Ashraful Kabir, member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA and Zhang Hu, managing director of Baida Industrial Company Ltd, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Executive Chairman of Bepza Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman witnessed the signing ceremony.

Among others, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member (Finance) ANM Foyzul Haque, Executive Director (Admin) ASM Zamshed Khondaker, Executive Director (Investment Promotion) Md Tanvir Hossain, and Executive Director (Public Relations) ASM Anwar Parvez along with representatives of the enterprise were present during the signing ceremony.

Bangladesh

Chinese company / investment / Bangaldesh / Uttara EPZ

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How VPN became the lifeline of Bangladeshi netizens

How VPN became the lifeline of Bangladeshi netizens

3h | Features
Students at a demonstration in the capital on 12 July as part of their Anti-discrimination Student Movement. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS

Bonded by blood: Netizens' profiles turn red in solidarity with student movement       

4h | Features
The Covid-19 period was tough, but at least the internet-based apps were active. But for gig workers, it was worse this time when there was no internet. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Out of a gig

15h | Panorama
TBS Sketch

Why so many deaths? 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

1w | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

1w | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

1w | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

1w | Videos