Chinese company to invest $1.26 million in packaging industry

Officials of Baida Industrial Company Limited and Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority at an agreement signing ceremony at the at BEPZA Complex in Dhaka on 30 July. Photo: Jahir Rayhan/TBS

Chinese company Baida Industrial Company Limited is going to set up a Printed Materials and Packaging Products manufacturing industry in Uttara Export Processing Zone (UEPZ) with an investment of $1.26 million.

The company signed an agreement with Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) to this effect at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka on Tuesday (30 July), reads a press release.

Uttara Export Processing Zone (EPZ) in Nilphamari. The EPZ is built on 213 acres of land.

This foreign-owned company will produce 8,000 tonnes of various types of carton boxes, paper bags, box files/storage boxes, different types of books & magazines, stickers/labels/hang tags/barcode stickers, calendars, diaries & different types of printed cards yearly.

A total of 1,150 Bangladeshi nationals will get employment opportunities in this company.

Md Ashraful Kabir, member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA and Zhang Hu, managing director of Baida Industrial Company Ltd, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Executive Chairman of Bepza Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman witnessed the signing ceremony.

Among others, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member (Finance) ANM Foyzul Haque, Executive Director (Admin) ASM Zamshed Khondaker, Executive Director (Investment Promotion) Md Tanvir Hossain, and Executive Director (Public Relations) ASM Anwar Parvez along with representatives of the enterprise were present during the signing ceremony.