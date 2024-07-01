Cement sheets can boost livestock and poultry production by Tk12,000 crore annually: Experts

The seminar titled “Green Construction: How Cement Sheet is Transforming Bangladesh’s Agricultural Economy” held at the Economic Reporters’ Forum on Monday (1 July). Photo: UNB

The use of cement sheets in the livestock and poultry sectors to combat heat stress could increase annual production of approximately Tk 12,000 crore, speakers at a seminar said today (1 July).

The seminar titled "Green Construction: How Cement Sheet is Transforming Bangladesh's Agricultural Economy" held at the Economic Reporters' Forum.

This "silent revolution" in cement sheet usage has led to a 4%-10% increase in the production of eggs, milk, and meat by providing more comfortable living environments for livestock and poultry, as revealed by various studies.

Organised by the Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF) in collaboration with the Bangladesh Cement Sheet Manufacturing Association (BCSMA), the seminar aimed to educate reporters on heat stress and its impact on the agriculture economy.

Dr Nathu Ram Sarker, executive director of Krishi Gobeshona Foundation (KGF) and former director general of the Livestock Directorate, presented findings on the topic.

Other notable speakers include Dr Musaddique Hossain, president of BCSMA; Waeez R Hossain, deputy managing director of Anwar Group of Industries; and ERF President Mohammad Refayet Ullah Mirdha. The event was moderated by ERF General Secretary Abul Kashem.

Dr Nathu Ram emphasised that controlling heat stress through enhanced airflow is crucial for maintaining reasonable prices and stable production of poultry, eggs, milk, and meat. Cement sheet sheds play a significant role in this regard.

The country now produces approximately 2,337.63 crore eggs per year. With the adoption of cement sheets, egg production has increased by about 11%, or 257 crore pieces, annually.

Currently, cement sheets cover 35% of the 125,000 poultry farms in Bangladesh. The benefits include reducing heat by 6 degrees Celsius, improving ventilation, increasing feed intake, and reducing mortality, which collectively enhance egg production.

"If we cover all poultry farms with cement sheets, production could rise by 700 crore eggs annually, worth around Tk 8,400 crore," Dr. Nathu Ram noted.

Bangladesh has around 4.25 lakh dairy and cattle farms, producing 87.10 tonnes of meat per year. Cement sheet usage currently covers 19% of these farms. Full coverage could boost meat production by an additional 6 lakh tons annually, valued at around Tk3,900 crore, according to Dr Nathu Ram.

Dr Musaddique Hossain highlighted the multi-faceted benefits of cement sheets, leading to an increased number of agricultural structures being constructed with this material.

He said Bangladesh's tropical climate and high temperatures make it particularly vulnerable to heat stress, necessitating the use of cement sheets for a healthier and more sustainable environment.

Waeez R Hossain added that cement sheets are a versatile and durable building material, valued worldwide for their strength, fire resistance, and adaptability.

He said they are increasingly preferred for various construction projects in residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural settings.

Farmers and industrialists in Bangladesh are turning to cement sheets to ensure a healthier environment and promote green construction practices.

