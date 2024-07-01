Cement sheet sheds in poultry, cattle farms can increase production: Experts

TBS Report
01 July, 2024, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2024, 09:59 pm

Cement sheet sheds in poultry, cattle farms can increase production: Experts

Experts at a workshop said this could reduce production costs, turn marginal farms into profitable ventures, and make eggs, milk, and meat more affordable for consumers.

TBS Report
01 July, 2024, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2024, 09:59 pm
The seminar titled “Green Construction: How Cement Sheet is Transforming Bangladesh’s Agricultural Economy” held at the Economic Reporters’ Forum on Monday (1 July). Photo: UNB
The seminar titled “Green Construction: How Cement Sheet is Transforming Bangladesh’s Agricultural Economy” held at the Economic Reporters’ Forum on Monday (1 July). Photo: UNB

Constructing sheds made of cement sheets in poultry and livestock farms can reduce temperature and increase production, said industry experts today (10 June).

Experts at a workshop said this could reduce production costs, turn marginal farms into profitable ventures, and make eggs, milk, and meat more affordable for consumers.

Krishi Gobeshona Foundation Executive Director Dr Nathu Ram Sarker presented the keynote address at the workshop titled "Green Building: How Cement Sheets Are Transforming Bangladesh's Agricultural Economy" organised by the Economic Reporters Forum and the Bangladesh Cement Sheet Manufacturing Association in the capital on Monday.

Nathu Ram Sarker said various studies have shown that excessive heat can reduce feed intake by up to 25% in cattle and poultry, leading to a decline in production.

"By constructing sheds made of cement sheets, the temperature can be reduced by about 6 degrees Celsius, which increases the feed intake of cattle and poultry. This helps to reduce the heatstroke mortality rate in cattle and poultry and increases the production of eggs, milk, and meat," he said.

The workshop revealed that Bangladesh currently has 1.25 lakh poultry farms, of which 35% are constructed using cement sheets. This has resulted in an annual increase in egg production by approximately 11% or 257 crore pieces of eggs.

Speakers said if cement sheets were used in all farms, an additional 700 crore pieces of eggs could be produced annually, with a market value of approximately Tk8,400 crore.

Additionally, there are about 4.25 lakh commercial farms for cattle (dairy and fattening) in the country. Apart from these, the annual meat production in the country is 87.10 lakh tonnes, including other domestic cattle.

About 19% of sheds in these farms are made of cement sheets. If all farms use cement sheet sheds, meat production will increase by an additional 6 lakh tonnes, with a market value of about Tk3,900 crore.

According to the association, about Tk1,000 crore has been invested in the cement sheet sector in Bangladesh so far.

Currently, the five cement sheet manufacturing companies in the country have an annual production capacity of about 3.62 lakh tonnes. Of these, Anwar Cement Sheet Ltd produces and markets the lion's share.

Dr Musaddiq Hossain, president of the Bangladesh Cement Sheet Manufacturing Association, said Bangladesh is at risk of high temperatures due to various reasons, which is a matter of concern for the livestock and agriculture sectors.

"Cement sheets can play a big role in this sector. The six-layer sheets control the temperature inside the shed to up to 12 degrees Celsius during excessive heat, keeping the environment inside the shed relatively cool. This reduces heatstroke mortality in poultry and cattle," he said.

He added that using these sheets reduces farm construction costs by up to 30%, ultimately lowering production costs.

