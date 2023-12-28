BSRM Steels declares 25% dividends

The 21st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of BSRM Steels Limited approved 25 % cash dividends reflecting the company's commitment to delivering value to its shareholders.

The AGM was held digitally at 10:00am today (28 December).

The virtual gathering, presided over by Alihussain Akberali FCA, the chairman of the Company, saw active participation from shareholders who attended remotely.

The primary agenda of the AGM included the approval of the audited accounts for the financial year 2022-23, coupled with the endorsement of the Board of Directors' report. Shareholders utilised their respective Beneficiary Owner Identification (BO ID) to cast votes on key matters, facilitating an efficient decision-making process.

Crucial resolutions, such as the re-appointment of the managing director, directors, and auditors for the upcoming fiscal year 2023-24, were passed in the AGM. All other proposed agendas received overwhelming support from the shareholders, underlining their confidence in the company's leadership.

Aameir Alihussain, managing director of BSRM Steels Limited presented the comprehensive Board of Directors' Report, shedding light on various significant issues and outlining future plans for the company.

During the interactive session, shareholders raised pertinent queries concerning the company's Financial Statements and future strategies. Shekhar Ranjan Kar FCA, company secretary, in response, provided satisfactory and insightful answers, reaffirming transparency and accountability in the company's operations.

Shareholders expressed their confidence, trust, and reliance on the Board of Directors through valuable comments, highlighting a positive sentiment within the investor community.

The virtual meeting witnessed the presence of the managing director, directors, and company secretary, along with a substantial number of shareholders, who actively engaged in discussions and deliberations.