BSRM Steels declares 25% dividends

Industry

TBS Report
28 December, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2023, 07:53 pm

Related News

BSRM Steels declares 25% dividends

TBS Report
28 December, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2023, 07:53 pm
BSRM Steels declares 25% dividends

The 21st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of BSRM Steels Limited approved 25 % cash dividends reflecting the company's commitment to delivering value to its shareholders.

The AGM was held digitally at 10:00am today (28 December). 

The virtual gathering, presided over by Alihussain Akberali FCA, the chairman of the Company, saw active participation from shareholders who attended remotely.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The primary agenda of the AGM included the approval of the audited accounts for the financial year 2022-23, coupled with the endorsement of the Board of Directors' report. Shareholders utilised their respective Beneficiary Owner Identification (BO ID) to cast votes on key matters, facilitating an efficient decision-making process.

Crucial resolutions, such as the re-appointment of the managing director, directors, and auditors for the upcoming fiscal year 2023-24, were passed in the AGM. All other proposed agendas received overwhelming support from the shareholders, underlining their confidence in the company's leadership.

Aameir Alihussain, managing director of BSRM Steels Limited presented the comprehensive Board of Directors' Report, shedding light on various significant issues and outlining future plans for the company.

During the interactive session, shareholders raised pertinent queries concerning the company's Financial Statements and future strategies. Shekhar Ranjan Kar FCA, company secretary, in response, provided satisfactory and insightful answers, reaffirming transparency and accountability in the company's operations.

Shareholders expressed their confidence, trust, and reliance on the Board of Directors through valuable comments, highlighting a positive sentiment within the investor community. 

The virtual meeting witnessed the presence of the managing director, directors, and company secretary, along with a substantial number of shareholders, who actively engaged in discussions and deliberations.

BSRM Steels Ltd / devidend / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

BRAC Bank Reading Cafe: Of books, bankers and the love of reading

3h | Pursuit
Schindler's List: Resonance of redemption

Schindler's List: Resonance of redemption

7h | Features
Although a small country like Sri Lanka has 7,000 elephants, Bangladesh has only 200 of the giants. PHOTO: MONIRUL H KHAN

A ‘scary elephant encounter’: What it says about trekking through wildlife sanctuaries

7h | Earth
In Mohammad Jibon’s (the man in the red shirt) family, his mother (who used to work earlier), wife,  younger brother and son are all associated with the circus profession. Photo: Rafia Mahmud Prato

Shikaritola: The last performers of a once famous ‘circus village’

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Top 10 football moments of 2023

Top 10 football moments of 2023

13m | Videos
The opportunity that Malaysia offers for immigration aspirants

The opportunity that Malaysia offers for immigration aspirants

2h | Videos
Cenbank buying dollars from banks to increase reserves

Cenbank buying dollars from banks to increase reserves

4h | Videos
NBR orders importers to submit monthly records to customs

NBR orders importers to submit monthly records to customs

7h | Videos