Bepza seeks more S Korean investment in the EPZs

Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (Bepza) has recently sought more investment from South Korea in Bangladesh's export processing zones (EPZs).

Bepza Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman made the call during a meeting with South Korean Ambassador Lee Jang-Keun at the Dhaka EPZ on Thursday, during a visit by the envoy, reads a press statement.

The South Korean envoy expressed satisfaction with the overall production-oriented peaceful environment prevailing in EPZs and the role of BEPZA in the economic development of Bangladesh.

Welcoming the ambassador, Ziaur said Bepza authority always prioritises business-related issues of South Korean investors to run their business smoothly in the EPZs.

The Bepza chief sought more South Korean investment in its economic zones and EPZs.

Responding to the call, Lee assured on providing the best support to increase investment from his country.

Besides, Ambassador Lee and Major General Ziaur Rahman inaugurated "KOICA Vision Centre" established for eye disease treatment at Dhaka EPZ Hospital on the day. Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has set up the "Vision Centre" to provide free eye care services to EPZ workers.

They also visited Korean garment manufacturing company Youngone Hi-tech Sportswear Ind Ltd and cap manufacturing company Dhakarea Ltd.