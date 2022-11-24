Barishal customs office besieged demanding ban of fake bidi

Industry

TBS Report
24 November, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2022, 08:24 pm

Barishal District Bidi Owners Somiti and Bidi Workers Union formed a human chain and encirclement programme in front of the district's Customs, Excise, and VAT office on Thursday (24 November) to press home their six-point demand, including the prohibition of counterfeit bidi.

Their demands include stopping revenue evasion on all bidis as well as issuing licenses without verification (online), reducing the duty on bidis, eliminating 10% income tax on bidis, increasing the price of cigarettes to sustain the bidi industry and workers, prohibiting the issuance of bidi factory licences without site inspection and taking legal action against counterfeiters.

Among others, Bangladesh Bidi Workers Federation general-secretary Abdur Rahman, vice president Lokman Hakim, Nazim Uddin, joint-secretary Harik Hossain, Anower Hossain spoke at the programme.

The speakers said that millions of workers who are disadvantaged and underprivileged make a living by working in the bidi-manufacturing industry.

"The country's obsolete labour-intensive industry is being destroyed by conspiracies of foreign multinational companies," they said, alleging that these companies smuggle thousands of crores of Taka by manufacturing the product which poses dreadful health risks.

"Some corrupt local officials are taking advantage of foreign multinational companies and imposing excessive taxes forcing bidi-makers to shut down factories and businesses," they further said.

The speakers at the demonstration also urged the customs authorities to take necessary steps to put an end to unlawful bidi manufacturers and counterfeit bidis.

