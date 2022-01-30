Barapukuria coal mine stops production after employees contract Covid-19

The coal production at the Barapukuria mine in Dinajpur has been temporarily halted after a significant number of the total employees tested positive for Covid-19.

"Production was paused on Saturday and local workers were told to leave the mine," said Engr Md Kamruzzaman Khan, managing director of Barapukuria Coal Mining Company Limited (BCMCL).

He said that 31 out of 193 local officers and employees tested positive for Covid-19 alongside over 50 out of 293 Chinese nationals.

SM Wazed Ali, head engineer at the Barapukuria Coal Power Plant, stated that with the current stock, the power plant will be able to run its operations for another two months.

There will be no energy crisis if production resumes within this time frame, he noted.