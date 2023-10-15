Bangladesh Shipping Corporation posts Tk246cr net profit in FY23

TBS Report
15 October, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2023, 07:00 pm

The Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) has earned a net profit of Tk 246.29 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal year.

The state-owned autonomous corporation also declared a 25% dividend to its shareholders in the 318th board meeting of its board of directors at the BSC head office in Chattogram, a press statement issued by the shipping ministry said on Sunday (15 October). 

BSC Chairman and State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury presided over the meeting.

BSC Board of Directors member Md Mostafa Kamal, senior secretary of Ministry of Shipping, and BSC Managing Director Md Ziaul Haque were present on the occasion.

The meeting also discussed the procurement of more new ships as the corporation has acquired the ability to procure ships with its own financing.

Prior to the meeting, the State Minister Khalid Mahmud inaugurated the Bangladesh Shipping Corporation's Ansar Camp at Kaibalyadham at Akbarshah in Chattogram.

