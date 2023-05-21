Bangladesh to ratify Hong Kong convention for safe ship recycling this year

Industry

Foisal Ahmed
21 May, 2023, 10:20 am
Last modified: 21 May, 2023, 12:20 pm

Related News

Bangladesh to ratify Hong Kong convention for safe ship recycling this year

Foisal Ahmed
21 May, 2023, 10:20 am
Last modified: 21 May, 2023, 12:20 pm
Repairing ships neglecting safety: A worker uses an angle grinder without wearing gloves and flame-resistant clothes as he polishes the bow of a cargo ship at a dockyard at Keraniganj in Dhaka. The area on the bank of the River Buriganga is popular for ship repairing, where more than 10,000 people work. Unfortunately, safety measures in the risky works are often ignored there. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Repairing ships neglecting safety: A worker uses an angle grinder without wearing gloves and flame-resistant clothes as he polishes the bow of a cargo ship at a dockyard at Keraniganj in Dhaka. The area on the bank of the River Buriganga is popular for ship repairing, where more than 10,000 people work. Unfortunately, safety measures in the risky works are often ignored there. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Bangladesh has decided to ratify the Hong Kong International Convention for the safe and environmentally sound recycling of ships by the end of this year, government officials concerned have said.

It is aimed at improving the standards of ship recycling and boosting the industry, in light of increasing concerns about the safety and environmental impact of the industry, as well as withstanding global competition.

The development comes days after Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, during a visit to the world's third-largest economy by his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina, expressed his hope that Dhaka would accede to the convention at its earliest opportunity.

Bangladesh's premier stated her intention to expand efforts for an early accession to the convention in 2023.

In response, Kishida expressed his intention to consider supporting Dhaka's efforts in the area of ship recycling, taking into account Bangladesh's need for the development of a treatment, storage and disposal facility.

Speaking on the government move, Engineer Sheikh Faezul Amin, acting director general of the Bangladesh Ship Recycling Board, said if the convention is not ratified by this year, the chances of ratification in the future will be very slim.

The convention is an international treaty adopted by the International Maritime Organization in 2009 that sets out guidelines and standards for ship recycling activities, including the design, construction, operation and maintenance of ships, as well as the disposal of hazardous materials.

The convention requires that ships be dismantled in facilities that meet certain safety and environmental standards, and compliance is necessary to stay in business. To achieve compliance, yards involved in ship recycling around the world must convert to green yards. Achieving compliance will stop pollution from ship recycling as yards will recycle ships in an environmentally friendly manner, and the number of accidents and casualties will come down to almost zero.

Md Mominur Rashid, deputy secretary at the industries ministry, emphasised that the ship recycling industry has been a significant contributor to the country's economy.

He said that if the yards in Bangladesh adopt proper procedures to become convention-compliant, developed countries will provide vessels for recycling, which will significantly increase the sector's contribution to the economy.

"This, in turn, will improve Bangladesh's image on the global stage," Rashid said, adding that there is a huge opportunity for growth in the industry, given that there are approximately 45,000 vessels operating in the world, with only 600–700 being recycled each year.

He said Bangladesh's cheap labour makes it a major destination for ship recycling.

Industry owners, however, said the ratification of the convention will require significant investment in infrastructure and the training of workers. The ship recycling industry in Bangladesh has an annual capacity of more than 10 million tonnes, with about 167 ship recycling yards.

Mohammed Shahin Alam, a yard owner, said the implementation of the convention requires developing facilities that meet the convention's standards, which include the provision of appropriate equipment and facilities for the disposal of hazardous materials to implement safe and environmentally sound practices.

"Yard owners will need to establish such facilities, which will require an investment of Tk40-50 crore per existing yard. We urge the government to provide a low-interest loan to help convert to green yards," Alam told TBS.

According to insiders in the ship recycling industry, it plays a significant role in the overall sustainable development of the country. Some 60-70% of the country's overall iron demand comes from the ship recycling industry, with around 20,000 people directly employed and around 80,000 people indirectly dependent on the industry.

The industry has been contributing significantly to the country's economy and has the potential to contribute even more if proper procedures are adopted. The income from this sector is more than $800 million annually and provides $100–120 million in revenue to the government.

Economy / Top News

Ship recycling / Hong Kong Convention

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bagging style: Picking the trendiest carrier for every occasion

Bagging style: Picking the trendiest carrier for every occasion

1h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

A fulfilling job is a luxury of modern times

3h | Panorama
Urbanisation in Bangladesh is a growing reality with multifaceted dilemmas, fragmented interventions, and the absence of holistic perspectives. Photo: TBS

Urban policy discourse and the knowledge gap thus far

2h | Panorama
Building a machan in the Sundarbans. Photo: Courtesy.

Life in the Wild: ‘I would be in this cage for at least 12 hours’

20h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The reason behind the shortage of sugar in the market

The reason behind the shortage of sugar in the market

14h | TBS Stories
Munshiganj Mirkadim's Tradition "Dhabal Goru"

Munshiganj Mirkadim's Tradition "Dhabal Goru"

17h | TBS Stories
Since 2016, Ranu has been the guardian of the children of Chhota Mani Niwas

Since 2016, Ranu has been the guardian of the children of Chhota Mani Niwas

16h | TBS Stories
Where is Allen Swapon's “Boiyam pakhi”

Where is Allen Swapon's “Boiyam pakhi”

18h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

2
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May

3
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

4
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

5
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

6
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected
South Asia

Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities