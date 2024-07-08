Attracting foreign investment, creating skilled human resources our main responsibility: New Beza EC

TBS Report
08 July, 2024, 12:30 am
Last modified: 08 July, 2024, 01:33 am

Md Sarwar Bari. Photo: Collected
Md Sarwar Bari. Photo: Collected

The main responsibility of the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (Beza) will be to increase the reputation of the organisation by attracting foreign investment and creating skilled human resources, new Beza Executive Chairman Md Sarwar Bari said yesterday (7 July).

"Beza has already turned into a strong investment-friendly organisation through various activities. Our responsibility will be to attract foreign investment, modernise the industry, create employment and skilled human resources, and increase the reputation of this organisation," he said in a meeting at the Beza office in Dhaka after assuming responsibility as the new executive chairman.

Stating that he will work to accelerate the development of the economic zones with the cooperation of all to build a developed, prosperous and smart Bangladesh by 2041, Bari said he will faithfully fulfil the duties assigned to him by the prime minister.

Sarwar Bari, an additional secretary, was appointed as the executive chairman of Beza on 4 July.

Prior to this, he served as the director general of the Planning, Monitoring, Evaluation and Inspection Sub-Division under the Local Government Division.

