Ashuganj fertiliser factory resumes production after 9-month hiatus

The front gate view of Ashuganj Fertiliser and Chemical Company Limited.

Ashuganj Fertiliser and Chemical Company Limited resumed its fertiliser production on 15 December after a nine-month closure due to maintenance and gas shortages.

According to a factory official, the production commenced with urea fertiliser at 8pm on Friday.

"After overcoming all complications, the production of fertiliser has finally begun. However, the exact daily quantity of production cannot be determined at the moment," said Sunil Chandra Das, managing director of the factory.

"Due to the prolonged shutdown, there's an ongoing inspection to identify any potential new faults in the machinery," he added.

The factory stopped its operation in March 2022 because of annual overhauling.

Throughout the shutdown, the factory underwent a daily disruption of at least 1100 metric tonnes in fertiliser production, revealed factory authorities.

Although the factory operation was supposed to start on 20 May this year, due to insufficient gas supply, fertiliser production couldn't be resumed even after the overhaul was completed.

