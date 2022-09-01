All export-oriented industries should get equal facilities: Salman F Rahman

Industry

UNB
01 September, 2022, 09:55 am
Last modified: 01 September, 2022, 09:58 am

Related News

All export-oriented industries should get equal facilities: Salman F Rahman

Although the bureaucratic mentality in the administration has changed at the highest level, at the ground level it still remains the same. Every export-oriented sector can be improved if the bureaucratic complexities are reformed, he said

UNB
01 September, 2022, 09:55 am
Last modified: 01 September, 2022, 09:58 am
Salman F Rahman
File Photo: Salman F Rahman

Salman F Rahman, adviser on the private sector to the Prime Minister and one of the country's leading businessmen, has said all export-oriented industries should get similar facilities to meet the objective of export diversification.

Salman, also a first-time MP, was speaking as the chief guest at a webinar organised by the think-tank Policy Research Institute (PRI) on improving export trade facilities.

The Prime Minister's private industry and investment adviser admitted that there is a problem with bureaucracy. Although the bureaucratic mentality in the administration has changed at the highest level, at the ground level it still remains the same. Every export-oriented sector can be improved if the bureaucratic complexities are reformed, he said.

"I always say that everything was confined to high-level bureaucracy earlier. But now the problem has been reduced. There is a positive mental change at the highest levels of the bureaucracy. However, problems remain at the lower level and field level," said Salman.

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) and Commerce Ministry are working on these challenges to improve the business environment, he said.

"We have to change the mindset of the bureaucracy at the field level. We all have to think about the geopolitical situation, how it is affecting the supply chain," he added.

Salman also focused on increasing the capacity of ports for increasing export opportunities.

He said, "The capacity of Chittagong Port will be further increased. It is being worked on. Work is underway on the proposed deep sea port in the Matarbari area of Cox's Bazar district. It will be constructed as a full-fledged commercial port by expanding the coal-carrying jetty."

Once these are done, exports can be further increased, he said.

State Minister for Planning Shamsul Alam also participated in the webinar. PRI Executive Director Ahsan H. Mansur, Chairman Dr Zaidi Sattar, Policy Exchange Chairman Dr M Masrur Riaz, IFC Manager Selma Rasavac, NBR Member (Customs Audit) Dr Abdul Mannan Sikder, Additional commerce secretary Hafizur Rahman, former president of BKMEA Fazlul Haque, CEO of Standard Chartered Bank Enamul Hoque, Country Manager of IFC Martin Holtmann among others, also joined the programme.

Economy / Top News

export / Industries / Salman F Rahman

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Outgoing Resident Representative of UNDP Bangladesh Sudipto Mukerjee. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

'I see this as my exit interview, so let me tell you…': Outgoing UNDP Resident Representative Bangladesh

35m | Interviews
The Mitsubishi Outlander is a spacious car, a seven seater to be exact. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Mitsubishi Outlander: Comfy and Commodious 

1d | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

Private credit is growing in times of high inflation. What does it mean for the economy?

23h | Panorama
Why breaking gender bias is not just a responsibility of women

Why breaking gender bias is not just a responsibility of women

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Why will the world remember Gorbachev?

Why will the world remember Gorbachev?

12h | Videos
Last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev dies at 91

Last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev dies at 91

14h | Videos
Chance of forex reserve declining below $39B

Chance of forex reserve declining below $39B

15h | Videos
Manusher Jonno Foundation turns 20

Manusher Jonno Foundation turns 20

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

4
KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices
Bangladesh

KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices

5
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride

6
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries