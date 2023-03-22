A&E Bangladesh delegation calls on BGMEA president

Industry

The Managing Director of the American and Efird (A&E) Bangladesh, Angelo Leanage, led a delegation that called on BGMEA President Faruque Hassan on 22 March.

They discussed the current state of the RMG industry, global market demand and trends, current challenges and scopes, and other issues related to the RMG industry, according to a press release.

They had also talked about potential collaboration between BGMEA and A&E to support the industry's transition towards manufacturing value-added apparels garments, especially man-made fibre-based garments.

Highlighting the industry's increased focus on product diversification to secure sustainable growth, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said that Bangladeshi garment factories were opting for value-added products while investing in technology upgradation to enhance efficiency and productivity.

"A&E, a manufacturer and distributor of premium quality industrial and consumer sewing thread, embroidery thread and technical textiles, can expand its business in Bangladesh and strengthen partnership with the garment companies," he added.

He further said that they are happy to know that A&E has expanded its manufacturing footprint in Chattogram, which will help to cater more to the needs of the apparel sectors and increase efficiency in the production process.

Faruque Hassan, president of BGMEA requested that the A&E to encourage the buyers it works with to source apparels from Bangladesh, the release reads.

Syed Arefin, the deputy managing director of A&E (Bangladesh) and HSM Iftekhar Husain, the director of GRS Asia Region, were also present at the meeting.

