397 govt industrial units are currently shut: Minister

Industry

TBS Report
20 June, 2024, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2024, 10:38 pm

Related News

397 govt industrial units are currently shut: Minister

5 more industrial cities and 3 industrial parks are being established, Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun said

TBS Report
20 June, 2024, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2024, 10:38 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A total of 397 industrial units under the Ministry of Industries are currently closed, Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun said on Thursday (20 June).

Of them, 382 are under the jurisdiction of the Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation, five under Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation, six sugar mills under Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation, and four under the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission.

The minister made the disclosure responding to a written query from lawmaker Nurunnabi Chowdhury during a budgetary session in the House with Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

During the session, responding to another query from lawmaker Abdul Kader Azad, the industries minister said the current government has taken various steps from 2009 to 2023 with the aim of attracting international and multinational companies to invest in Bangladesh and increasing investment opportunities, and there have been successes.

Also, a total of 10 projects, including five industrial cities and three industrial parks, are being implemented under the annual development programme of Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation for FY2024, he said.

The minister added that once the projects are implemented, a potential 3,565 industrial units will be established in 3,811 industrial plots. Besides, there are 11 projects pending under the Revised Annual Development Programme for FY2024.

Meanwhile, 167 industrial plots have been allotted in favour of 122 industrial establishments by Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation to encourage investment, he said.

The minister further said to encourage investment by the entrepreneurs of Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation, specialised industrial city/park projects such as Hosiery Industrial City in Panchabati of Narayanganj, Jamdani Industrial City in Tarabo of Narayanganj, Leather Industry in Savar, API Industrial Park in Gazaria of Munshiganj and BSCIC Electrical Product Manufacturing and Light Engineering Industrial City in Munshiganj have been implemented.

The eco-friendly leather city project with a common influence plant facility has been implemented on 199.40 acres of land in Savar, where tanneries from Hazaribagh and other parts of the country have been relocated, he said.

A total of 162 tanneries have been set up in 205 industrial plots in the leather industrial city, he added.

 

Bangladesh / Top News

industry / shut / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

During breeding season, Northern Gannets develop a turquoise blue ring around their enchanting blue eyes. Photo: Muntasir Akash

A rocky ride to Bass Rock’s gannet kingdom

6h | Earth
Illustration: TBS

Please stop with the generic Eid greetings

11h | Panorama
A recent study showed that a large earthquake could bring the risk of river flooding in Bangladesh. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

An earthquake changed Padma's course 2,500 years ago. Can it happen again?

13h | Panorama
Illustration: Freepik

My songs of sleepless nights

2d | Features

More Videos from TBS

An old friend will strengthen Putin's hand

An old friend will strengthen Putin's hand

1h | Videos
What benefits will Bangladeshis get in Biden's new immigration policy?

What benefits will Bangladeshis get in Biden's new immigration policy?

3h | Videos
Bangladesh to face Australia in 2024 T20 World Cup

Bangladesh to face Australia in 2024 T20 World Cup

4h | Videos
Mizan has no regrets

Mizan has no regrets

4h | Videos