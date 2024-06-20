397 govt industrial units are currently shut: Minister

A total of 397 industrial units under the Ministry of Industries are currently closed, Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun said on Thursday (20 June).

Of them, 382 are under the jurisdiction of the Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation, five under Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation, six sugar mills under Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation, and four under the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission.

The minister made the disclosure responding to a written query from lawmaker Nurunnabi Chowdhury during a budgetary session in the House with Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

During the session, responding to another query from lawmaker Abdul Kader Azad, the industries minister said the current government has taken various steps from 2009 to 2023 with the aim of attracting international and multinational companies to invest in Bangladesh and increasing investment opportunities, and there have been successes.

Also, a total of 10 projects, including five industrial cities and three industrial parks, are being implemented under the annual development programme of Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation for FY2024, he said.

The minister added that once the projects are implemented, a potential 3,565 industrial units will be established in 3,811 industrial plots. Besides, there are 11 projects pending under the Revised Annual Development Programme for FY2024.

Meanwhile, 167 industrial plots have been allotted in favour of 122 industrial establishments by Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation to encourage investment, he said.

The minister further said to encourage investment by the entrepreneurs of Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation, specialised industrial city/park projects such as Hosiery Industrial City in Panchabati of Narayanganj, Jamdani Industrial City in Tarabo of Narayanganj, Leather Industry in Savar, API Industrial Park in Gazaria of Munshiganj and BSCIC Electrical Product Manufacturing and Light Engineering Industrial City in Munshiganj have been implemented.

The eco-friendly leather city project with a common influence plant facility has been implemented on 199.40 acres of land in Savar, where tanneries from Hazaribagh and other parts of the country have been relocated, he said.

A total of 162 tanneries have been set up in 205 industrial plots in the leather industrial city, he added.