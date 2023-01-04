20 firms named for President's Award for Industrial Development 2020

A total of 20 industries are going to be honoured with the "President's Award for Industrial Development 2020" for their contribution to industrialisation, employment generation and overall economic development.

The award-giving ceremony – aimed at recognising the contribution of private industrial organisations to the economy – will be held at Dhaka's Osmani Memorial Auditorium today, reads a press release.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder, Industries Secretary Zakia Sultana, and FBCCI President Md Jasim Uddin are scheduled to join the event.

Like in the past, the industries ministry will recognise industries in six categories -- large, medium, small, cottage, micro and hi-tech.

Of the 20 companies, motorcycle manufacturer Runner Automobiles and Incepta Pharmaceuticals jointly topped the large industries category.

BRB Cable Industries came second along with Fariha Spinning Mills while Envoy Textiles came third, according to the notification.

In the medium industries category, Noman Terry Towel Mills, a concern of Noman Group, and Mascotex were jointly named winners.

Meanwhile, Mascotex Ltd and APS Design Works came in second while Bengal Polymer Wares and Auko Tex jointly came in third.

Masco Overseas was named the first-prize winner in the small industries category. Abdul Jalil Ltd and Pacific Sea Food came in second while Madhabdi Dying was placed third.

In the micro industries category, Masco Dairy Enterprise was named as the lone winner.

In the cottage industries category, Intelligent Card was recognised as the first prize winner while Rong Mela Nari Kalyan Sangstha came in second.

In the hi-tech industry category, Fair Electronics came out at the top while Mir Telecom and Service Engine secured second and third positions respectively.

To encourage entrepreneurship and creativity in the private sector, the 'Guidelines for Awarding the President's Industrial Development Award' was formed in 2013.

Then in 2015, for the first time, the best 12 industrial entrepreneurs were awarded the "President's Award for Industrial Development."