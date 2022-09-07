100 firms to join int’l expo on printing technology, packaging from 8-10 Sept

Around 100 companies from home and abroad will participate in a twin expo on printing technology and packaging to be held from 8-10 September under one roof in the capital.

Printing Industries Association of Bangladesh and ASK Trade and Exhibitions Pvt Ltd are jointly arranging the 2nd edition of PRINTECH Bangladesh 2022, an international technology trade show on printing machinery, parts, and consumables at the International Convention City Bashundhara.

Together with Events Pvt Ltd of India, Futurex Trade Fair is organising 3P Bangladesh, an international trade show relating to paper, plastic, and packaging at the same venue.

Organised by the machinery buyers and users of technology, PRINTECH Bangladesh 2022 will present an ideal platform to source from local and international suppliers of all verticals of the printing industry in Bangladesh.

While 3P Bangladesh is an interconnected sectors' trade show focused on materials, machinery, and allied products related to paper, packaging, and plastic.

Organisers of the shows shared the information with journalists at a press conference in the capital on Wednesday.

A visit to the show provides an opportunity to witness emerging technology in action as well as to spot the new innovations which will improve your productivity, quality, diversity, and efficiency.

Shahid Serneabat, chairman of the Printing Industries Association of Bangladesh, said, "Our sector is picking up steam post-Covid and PRINTECH Bangladesh 2022 will address the needs of our members wanting to expand, upgrade or diversify."

"It has been over two years since we were able to do any shows in the country due to Covid, we are making a restart," said Tipu Sultan Bhuiyan, managing director of ASK Trade and Exhibitions, adding that it will be very useful for visitors to witness new innovations in printing, plastic, packaging, and paper.

Md Amin Helali, acting president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), said currently, the country has about a $2 million market in the industry.

"At one time, we had better printing than India. Now we have gone far behind. For this reason, not only do the entrepreneurs have to come forward, but the government also has to come forward. We are ready to cater to the demands of globalisation," he added.

According to the expo organisers, infrastructural development, modern technology, and technical know-how along with the installation of the latest world-famous machinery such as multi-colour printing machines make the printing sector an important one in the national economy.

Now about 7,000 printing industries are operating throughout the country out of which almost 2,000 printing houses can be considered modern and updated in technology. The current market size of the printing industry is over Tk4,000 crore a year, out of which Tk160 crore is export-oriented. Moreover, about 3 lakh people are engaged in this sector, they added.

The event is supported by the Indian Printing Packaging and Allied Machinery Manufacturers Association, the All India Plastic Industries Association, and Indian Paper Corrugated and Packaging Machinery Manufacturers Association.