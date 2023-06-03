Industries must go green to ensure sustainable development and control environmental pollution, said Professor Benu Kumar Dey, pro-vice-chancellor of Chittagong University.

"Industrialists of our country must invest more in turning their factories green by adopting modern technologies. We must reduce carbon emission and plastic pollution to save planet earth," he said while addressing a seminar titled "Raising Awareness to Control Pollution and Green Industrialisation" held at the Halda Hall of the Department of Environment (DoE), Chattogram on Saturday.

A total of five papers were presented in the seminar where Jafar Alam, former director of DoE, Chattogram and former member of Chattogram Port presented the keynote paper.

Representatives from Pacific Jeans, BSRM, Recit and Benckiser, and Fakhari Group presented other papers describing how environmental pollution can be controlled by adopting modern technologies.

Chaired by Hillol Biswas, director of DoE, Chattogram Metropolitan office, and anchored by Afzalur Rahman, the seminar was also addressed by Nasim Farhana Shirin, director of DoE Lab, and Ferdaus Anwar, deputy director of DoE, Chattogram district office, among others.

Representatives from different industries took part in the seminar organised by the DoE, Chattogram office as part of observing World Environment Day 2023.