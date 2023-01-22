Indian ship arrives in Ashuganj river port with 958 tonnes of rod

An Indian ship with 958 tonnes of rods arrived at Ashuganj river port in Brahmanbaria on Saturday (21 January) evening. The rods are scheduled to be released from the port on Sunday (January 22) afternoon.

According to sources, the ship, named MV Bulker, with 958 tonnes of rods of Tata Steel loaded from Haldia port in Kolkata on 7 January. The rods will be sent from Ashuganj river port to Agartala in India by road through Akhaura land port. C&F of these will be done by C&F Agent Adnan Trade International.

The rods are being procured for an organisation named M/S SM Corporation of Agartala, Tripura.

"If the rods can be unloaded from Ashuganj port this afternoon, the work of sending the rods to Agartala will start from Monday morning,"said Akhtar Hossain, the owner of Adnan Trade International.

Ashuganj Port Deputy Director Rezaul Karim said that the port authority will receive Tk34.50 per tonne for cargo loading and unloading, and Tk10 per tonne as maintenance charge and Tk315 per day as berthing charge of the ship.

The goods are being transported under the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol on Inland Water Transit and Trade.