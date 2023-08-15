Indian multinational company Larsen & Toubro secures significant orders in Bangladesh

Indian multinational conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Construction's Buildings & Factories (B&F) business has received significant orders in Bangladesh and the company's home country.

In an exchange filing, L&T classifies orders in the range of Rs1,000-2,500 crore as significant, reports The Hindu.

L&T secured an order from the Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority for the construction of Hi-Tech IT Parks across four locations in the country, backed by EXIM Bank financing. The project entails essential systems such as HVAC, Lifts, Electrical, Fire Fighting, Public Health Engineering, Networking & Security, and Building Management Systems.

The project's major components comprise seven-storey structural steel buildings at each location, totalling 1.2 million sq ft.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association has entrusted L&T with the construction of a cricket stadium at Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. To be designed and built on a turnkey basis, the stadium will accommodate 30,000 spectators. The site spans 30.67 acres and includes both finishes and allied MEP services.