Indian multinational company Larsen & Toubro secures significant orders in Bangladesh

Economy

TBS Report
15 August, 2023, 08:40 am
Last modified: 15 August, 2023, 09:00 am

Related News

Indian multinational company Larsen & Toubro secures significant orders in Bangladesh

L&T secured an order from the Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority for the construction of Hi-Tech IT Parks across four locations in the country, backed by EXIM Bank financing

TBS Report
15 August, 2023, 08:40 am
Last modified: 15 August, 2023, 09:00 am
Indian multinational company Larsen &amp; Toubro secures significant orders in Bangladesh

 Indian multinational conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Construction's Buildings & Factories (B&F) business has received significant orders in Bangladesh and the company's home country.

In an exchange filing, L&T classifies orders in the range of Rs1,000-2,500 crore as significant, reports The Hindu.

L&T secured an order from the Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority for the construction of Hi-Tech IT Parks across four locations in the country, backed by EXIM Bank financing. The project entails essential systems such as HVAC, Lifts, Electrical, Fire Fighting, Public Health Engineering, Networking & Security, and Building Management Systems.

The project's major components comprise seven-storey structural steel buildings at each location, totalling 1.2 million sq ft.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association has entrusted L&T with the construction of a cricket stadium at Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. To be designed and built on a turnkey basis, the stadium will accommodate 30,000 spectators. The site spans 30.67 acres and includes both finishes and allied MEP services.

 

 

Top News / Infrastructure

Larsen & Toubro / India / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Inside the efficient world of Dhaka's green offices

Inside the efficient world of Dhaka's green offices

1h | Habitat
Too many gyms in Dhaka, but hardly any profit

Too many gyms in Dhaka, but hardly any profit

6h | Panorama
Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

1d | Panorama
The highly inflated prices of CNG auto rickshaws have made auto rickshaws a target of thieves putting the lives of its drivers in danger. Photo: TBS

How a Tk5 lakh CNG auto rickshaw ended up costing Tk25 lakh

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Respect to Bangabandhu

Respect to Bangabandhu

2h | TBS Today
The Forrest Gump of Bangladesh: Walking 11,000 miles in a 1,000 days

The Forrest Gump of Bangladesh: Walking 11,000 miles in a 1,000 days

18h | TBS Stories
Only man who gave life for Bangabandhu

Only man who gave life for Bangabandhu

6h | TBS Stories
Stir Fry- Chicken Fried Rice Recipe

Stir Fry- Chicken Fried Rice Recipe

20h | TBS Food

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

4
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

No half fare for students in Metro Rail, freedom fighters can travel for free

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha on 28 June