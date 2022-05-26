Indian investors urged to invest in EZs in Bangladesh

Rizwan Rahman, president of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI), has invited Indian entrepreneurs to invest in Bangladesh's economic zones.

Pharmaceuticals, footwear, energy, food processing, light engineering and ICT were some of the areas where Indian investors could tap opportunities, he added.

Rezwan said this at a meeting with the Kolkata Chamber of Commerce during the first day of a visit to Kolkata on 25 May, said a press release.

A 47-member business delegation from Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry led by Rizwan Rahman is now visiting Kolkata to explore new business potentials.

The DCCI president further said initiatives of signing comprehensive economic partnership agreements (CEPA) between India and Bangladesh would usher a win-win situation for both the countries.

He also sought joint collaboration on different non-tariff issues, which hinders business scopes.

Rizwan Rahman said that the bilateral trade between Bangladesh and India was about $9.87 billion, having a potential of $16.4 billion forecast by the World Bank.

On the other hand, Shailja Mehta, president of Kolkata Chamber of Commerce, said India was the biggest trade partner of Bangladesh in South Asia.

She also said better market access, improved physical connectivity and transit and energy trade between India and Bangladesh were important instruments for unlocking bilateral trade potential.

She also termed tourism as one of the important areas.

Andalib Elias, deputy high commissioner of Bangladesh in Kolkata, was also present on the occasion.

He said that there was a trade deficit with India, but it was decreasing day by day.

Later, an interactive B2B match-making was organised.

The members of Dhaka Chamber's business delegation and Kolkata Chamber of Commerce took part at the event.