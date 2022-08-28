Indian entrepreneurs want to invest Tk800 crore in Bangladeshi joint ventures: Bida

Indian entrepreneurs have expressed interest to invest Tk800 crore in Bangladeshi joint ventures, said Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida).

"Entrepreneurs from India are very interested in investing in Bangladesh. They offered to jointly invested Tk800 crores with Bangladeshi institutions," said Bida Executive Chairman Md Sirazul Islam said during a press briefing on Sunday (28 August).

Recently a conference titled "Trade and Investment Prospects between India and Bangladesh" was recently held in Jaipur, India. It was organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (Cll) and India Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IBCCI). Sunday's press briefing was organised to inform about the outcomes of the conference.

"The conference generated interest among the participants. At the end nine MoUs and EoIs were signed between parties mostly for joint ventures ranging from three-wheeler (cargo) manufacturing, generators, and mustard oil plant to solar power to jewelry. The amount involved is around Tk800 crore. The enthusiasm shown in Jaipur led me to believe that HPM's visit to Delhi in September, 2022 will create more interest among Indian investors," said Bida Executive Chairman Md Sirazul Islam.