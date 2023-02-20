Indian businesses keen to invest in economic zones

Business leaders of the Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) of Kolkata in India have expressed their interest in investing in Bangladesh's economic zones in various sectors including manufacturing and engineering, power and information technology (IT), a release said.

A 20-member BCCI delegation is now in Bangladesh on a 5-day visit to explore investment areas here.

Other areas in which Indian businesses showed interest to invest are– information technology enabled services (ITES), education and skill development, shipping and logistics and agriculture.

BEZA's press release also said that the delegation expressed the interest in a views exchange meeting with Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) Executive Chairman Shaikh Yusuf Harun on Monday.

BCCI President Designate and Executive Director (HR and admin), CESC Ltd Gautam Ray led the BCCI delegation in the meeting held at Agargaon BEZA office.

During the visit to Bangladesh, BCCI has already exchanged views with commerce ministry, posts, telecom and ICT ministry, Bangladesh Investment Development Authority, and the leading business organisations of Dhaka and Chattogram.

Shaikh Yusuf Harun told the delegation that BEZA is working on setting up two Indian economic zones– one at Mongla– bordering the two countries and the other at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar (BSMSN) in Chattogram.

He said that BEZA is working to create investment opportunities in some other places bordering the two countries such as Kushtia, Panchagarh, Bogura, and Nilphamari.

Several Indian investors including Asian Paints Ltd, Marico, Sakata Inx Private Limited have already invested in various economic zones, he added.

Gautam Ray said that there is enough interest from his organisation to invest in Bangladesh's economic zones and fruitful discussions will continue in this regard.