India inaugurates Dawki land port in Meghalaya-Bangladesh border to boost trade, tourism

India inaugurated a land port on Thursday at Dawki in the state of Meghalaya along the Bangladesh border to boost trade and tourism between the two neighbouring countries.

The corresponding land port in Bangladesh is Tamabil in the Sylhet district.

Located in the West Jaintia Hills district, the Dawki land port is an important project of the Indian central government and aims at promoting trade, commerce and tourism between India and Bangladesh, reports The Statesman.

The Dawki land port, set up over 23 acres of land at a cost of Rs83.38 crore, will serve as a vital trade and transportation hub between the two neighbouring countries, facilitating the movement of goods, people, and vehicles from across the border.

"Earlier there was only a Letter of Credit station in Dawki. As a result, when any goods were sent from Bangladesh, it was often found lying on the street. From now onwards, many facilities will increase, which will boost import and export," Mahfuzul Islam, deputy director of Tamabil land port, told TBS.

Addressing the inaugural function, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said that the land port has been made keeping in mind the requirements of the two neighbouring countries. The main aim is to bring together all the agencies and stakeholders under a single roof.

Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Kumar Verma, Chairman of Land Port Authority of Bangladesh Mohd Alamgir, and other senior officials of the Meghalaya government attended the inaugural function.