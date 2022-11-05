Increase efficiency of banks instead of lifting interest rate cap: FBCCI chief 

Economy

TBS Report 
05 November, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2022, 03:58 pm

Related News

Increase efficiency of banks instead of lifting interest rate cap: FBCCI chief 

TBS Report 
05 November, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2022, 03:58 pm
Md Jasim Uddin. Photo: Collected
Md Jasim Uddin. Photo: Collected

Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President Md Jashim Uddin has opposed the proposal for lifting the existing interest rate cap – 9% on lending and 6% on deposits.

He made the remarks during a dialogue organised by the Economic Reporters Forum (ERF) in Dhaka on Saturday (5 November).

He said, "The authorities should instead increase the efficiency of the banks. The country's industrial sector will be in big trouble if the lending interest cap of 9% is lifted. 

"Industries have already fallen into crisis due to gas and power shortage. A hike in interest rate will make things worse and it will be difficult for the sector to survive."

Stating that banks now offer over 6% (7%-7.5%) interest on deposits, he said, "The cap on lending interest rate should not be lifted. The way Bangladeshi banks spend Tk2-3 crore to set up lavish branches is not done anywhere else, not even in China. 

"So instead of increasing the interest rate for lending, banks should focus on reducing expenses by increasing their efficiency."

Speaking on the ongoing power and energy crisis, the FBCCI chairman said, "The government was supposed to implement electricity rationing in order to reduce fuel consumption, but in reality, they opted for load shedding. 

"We were told that there will be no power cuts if the price of diesel was increased."

Noting that industries are getting inadequate gas supply, the FBCCI chief said, "We have advised the government to increase subsidy on gas. Besides, businesses are ready to pay extra for an uninterrupted gas supply." 

He at the time sided with the idea of a 5% cut on the domestic gas supply and strict measures against illegal gas connections.

"The RMG industry is already bearing the brunt of a 30% drop in orders. The rest of the orders are being jeopardised by the power and gas crisis," he said, adding that it will be difficult to bring back buyers once they leave.

Md Jashim Uddin also urged the government to take stern action against money launderers and traders involved in increasing the prices of consumer goods through local market manipulation.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh / Economy / FBCCI chief

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Wagtail hunting insect. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

'The Wagtail, in a winking, with terror rose and disappeared'

1h | Panorama
FILE PHOTO: View of a COP27 sign on the road leading to the conference area in Egypt&#039;s Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh town as the city prepares to host the COP27 summit next month, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt October 20, 2022. REUTERS/Sayed Sheasha/File Photo

'Bring in the community-level leaders' voice to the policy-making space throughout the year'

6h | Panorama
By 2050, over 13 million internal climate migrants and around 27% of all South Asian climate migrants are projected to be from Bangladesh. Photo: Mumit M

Private sector solutions are critical for Bangladesh’s Climate Action

1d | Panorama
Plastic recycling a 'myth' as packaging explodes

Plastic recycling a 'myth' as packaging explodes

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Teen files case over death of cat in Munshiganj; Autopsy performed

1h | Videos
Key factors of England-Sri Lanka match

Key factors of England-Sri Lanka match

1h | Videos
Kazi Ghiyasuddin's 'The Work of Creation 2' at Bengal gallery

Kazi Ghiyasuddin's 'The Work of Creation 2' at Bengal gallery

18h | Videos
Future of energy sustainability for climate mitigation in Bangladesh

Future of energy sustainability for climate mitigation in Bangladesh

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

2
Photo: ICC
Sports

Nurul accuses Kohli of 'fake fielding', says India could have been penalised 5 runs

3
Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested
Crime

Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

5
Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves
Banking

Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves

6
How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?
Panorama

How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?