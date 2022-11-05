Increase efficiency of banks instead of lifting interest rate cap: FBCCI chief 

Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President Md Jashim Uddin has opposed the proposal for lifting the existing interest rate cap – 9% on lending and 6% on deposits.

He made the remarks during a dialogue organised by the Economic Reporters Forum (ERF) in Dhaka on Saturday (5 November).

He said, "The authorities should instead increase the efficiency of the banks. The country's industrial sector will be in big trouble if the lending interest cap of 9% is lifted.

"Industries have already fallen into crisis due to gas and power shortage. A hike in interest rate will make things worse and it will be difficult for the sector to survive."

Stating that banks now offer over 6% (7%-7.5%) interest on deposits, he said, "The cap on lending interest rate should not be lifted. The way Bangladeshi banks spend Tk2-3 crore to set up lavish branches is not done anywhere else, not even in China.

"So instead of increasing the interest rate for lending, banks should focus on reducing expenses by increasing their efficiency."

Speaking on the ongoing power and energy crisis, the FBCCI chairman said, "The government was supposed to implement electricity rationing in order to reduce fuel consumption, but in reality, they opted for load shedding.

"We were told that there will be no power cuts if the price of diesel was increased."

Noting that industries are getting inadequate gas supply, the FBCCI chief said, "We have advised the government to increase subsidy on gas. Besides, businesses are ready to pay extra for an uninterrupted gas supply."

He at the time sided with the idea of a 5% cut on the domestic gas supply and strict measures against illegal gas connections.

"The RMG industry is already bearing the brunt of a 30% drop in orders. The rest of the orders are being jeopardised by the power and gas crisis," he said, adding that it will be difficult to bring back buyers once they leave.

Md Jashim Uddin also urged the government to take stern action against money launderers and traders involved in increasing the prices of consumer goods through local market manipulation.