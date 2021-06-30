Income tax collection from large taxpayers grows 15% in FY21

Economy

Reyad Hossain
30 June, 2021, 11:10 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2021, 11:19 pm

Related News

Income tax collection from large taxpayers grows 15% in FY21

Tax collection officials say the tax collection has increased as they intensified their monitoring activities even in the pandemic situation

Reyad Hossain
30 June, 2021, 11:10 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2021, 11:19 pm
Income tax collection from large taxpayers grows 15% in FY21

Income tax collection from large taxpayer companies increased by over 15% to Tk24,011 crore year-on-year in the just-concluded fiscal year 2020-21 even with economic activities not getting the expected pace at this pandemic time, according to the Large Taxpayers Unit (LTU) of the National Board of Revenue (NBR).

In FY20, the collection amounted to Tk20,838 crore.

Besides, the revised target of Tk24,000 crore has also been achieved during FY21. The initial target to collect income tax from large taxpayers was Tk24,500 crore. 

Tax collection officials say the tax collection has increased as they intensified their monitoring activities even in the pandemic situation. 

Talking to The Business Standard, LTU Commissioner Md Iqbal Hossain attributed the success in tax collection to renewed demand in the economy and improved relations with taxpayer companies. 

LTU's tax collection increased by 19.60% in FY20, by around 6% in FY19, by 10% in FY18, 2% in FY17 and less than 1% in FY16, an analysis of tax collection statistics from the NBR's large taxpayers shows.

Relatively large taxpayer companies pay taxes through the LTU. There are currently 418 companies that pay taxes under the LTU.  The list includes mobile phone companies, banks, insurance companies, and non-bank financial institutions, pharmaceutical companies, and cement, ceramics and other large companies. About 2% of the revenue collected comes through this unit.

Former NBR chairman Muhammad Abdul Mazid told TBS that even in this pandemic situation, a 15% growth in income tax collection from large taxpayers is positive. Although the income of individual taxpayers has decreased, businesses of big companies under the LTU have not been affected much. 

The NBR's initiative to bring them into compliance has also played a part in achieving relatively good growth, he added.

According to NBR data, in FY20, the LTE contributed Tk20,838 crore to the aggregate income tax collection of Tk73,004 crore. In the just-concluded financial year, the target to collect the total income tax had been fixed at Tk97,000 crore.

 

Top News

Income Tax / NBR

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Shipping crisis increases garment industry operational costs

TBS Money: Shipping crisis increases garment industry operational costs

7h | Videos
Shimulia ferry ghat sees huge crowds of homebound people on the eve of strict lockdowns

Shimulia ferry ghat sees huge crowds of homebound people on the eve of strict lockdowns

9h | Videos
Animal cruelty allegations against "Puchi Family" and "Puchi Family Original" owner Tapasi Das

Animal cruelty allegations against "Puchi Family" and "Puchi Family Original" owner Tapasi Das

1d | Videos
TBS Today: More than half of the ICU beds in Dhaka's Covid-19 hospitals occupied as infections rise

TBS Today: More than half of the ICU beds in Dhaka's Covid-19 hospitals occupied as infections rise

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

2
Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday

3
Photo: Collected
Economy

E-commerce: No advance payment for online merchants before product delivery

4
FILE PHOTO: A 3D plastic representation of the Facebook logo is seen in this illustration in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi company Kutumbari issues legal notice against Facebook

5
Dhaka costlier than Washington for expats, costliest in S Asia
Bangladesh

Dhaka costlier than Washington for expats, costliest in S Asia

6
Moshtaq Ahmed. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Moshtaq Ahmed: From Bangladesh to Swaziland, establishing one IT business at a time  