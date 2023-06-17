Imposing tax on low-income people, exempting the rich is illogical: Experts

Economy

TBS Report
17 June, 2023, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2023, 09:33 pm

Related News

Imposing tax on low-income people, exempting the rich is illogical: Experts

TBS Report
17 June, 2023, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2023, 09:33 pm
Imposing tax on low-income people, exempting the rich is illogical: Experts

Tax experts have criticised the government for imposing a mandatory tax of Tk2,000 on all Tax Identification Number (TIN) holders while exempting taxpayers with comparatively more assets in the proposed budget for the financial year 2023-24.

In a seminar organised by the Retired Tax Officers' Welfare Association at the National Press Club in the capital on Saturday, retired income tax officials said anyone needs a TIN to get 43 types of services. And, all TIN holders have to pay a mandatory tax of Tk2,000 to get those services. In this case, some people, who have no taxable income, have to pay the minimum tax. 

On the other hand, people having assets worth over Tk3 crore had to pay a surcharge. In the proposed budget, the amount has been increased to Tk4 crore, which means the super-rich would get tax exemption.

Former secretary and chairman of Securities and Exchange Commission (now BSEC) chairman Faruque Ahhme Siddiqui said the government should have given tax exemption to low-income people.

"The surcharge levied on assets is fixed mainly on declared value or deed value. In reality, the value of this asset may be several times more. As a result, asset or property owners get huge concessions due to the already existing system. It is not logical to exempt them again," he added.

Apart from this, the speakers emphasised preventing tax evasion and finding individuals and organisations with income rather than imposing a minimum tax on millions of low-income people.

Speakers said there is a huge deficit in the budget and the government will have to take loans from the banking system to cover the deficit. Borrowing from banks will hamper the flow of credit to the private sector, which will be challenging for the sector.

Former NBR member Aminur Rahman presented the keynote.

Among others, former president of Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh Mohammed Humayun Kabir, economic analyst and managing director of PwC Bangladesh Mamun Rashid, and former tax commissioner Bazlul Kabir Bhuiyan, were present on the occasion.

Top News

tax / Low-income

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Plant Affairs: Bring nature into your abode, but in style!

9h | Brands
Deer on Rum with the island&#039;s mountains in the background. Photograph: Laurie Campbell, University of Edinburgh.

Life in the Wild: My introduction into the science of animal behaviour

14h | Panorama
The market has adapted to meet the need for affordable and diverse everyday products, resulting in the transformation of specialised stores. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

What New Market’s transformation says about changing Dhaka

15h | Panorama
All the designs and technical documentations created by Field Ready are made open source, so that a product made in one country can be used in another. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Field Ready: Empowering locals to supply emergency response materials

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia-Ukraine now in satellite war

Russia-Ukraine now in satellite war

3h | TBS World
Bangladesh record biggest win Test history

Bangladesh record biggest win Test history

5h | TBS SPORTS
The country's oldest gun shop is in crisis

The country's oldest gun shop is in crisis

1d | TBS Stories
Hight Court prohibits opinions on BFF corruption until probe ends

Hight Court prohibits opinions on BFF corruption until probe ends

2d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

5
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

6
Photo: TBS
Economy

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000