Imports through Benapole port down 4.3 lakh tonnes in FY22

Goods imported through Benapole port decreased by Tk4.3 lakh tonnes in financial year 2021-22 compared to tonnage imported in 2020-21, which businessmen said was mainly because of a lack of required infrastructural development at the port.

In 2021-22, 21.14 lakh tonnes of goods came in through the port, which was 26.44 lakh tonnes in 2020-21.

The drop in imports saw revenue collection decline almost Tk559 crore, as Tk4,599 crore was collected as revenue against a target of Tk5,158 crore in 2021-22.

Businessmen said traders of the two countries are more interested in trade on this route due to ease of communication, but due to a lack of necessary infrastructure, traders cannot import goods as per their needs.

"There is a severe shortage of space at Benapole port. Importers are not able to collect their goods on time with crane forklifts failing to move goods," said Benapole C&F Agent Association Joint Secretary Nasir Uddin.

Apart from that, Bangladeshi businessmen are harassed for supposed illegal parking in India's Kolkata and incur financial losses. Due to these problems, many traders have left this port, which has reduced imports through Benapole, he added.

He said if port authorities develop the infrastructure at the port and stop harassment in India, double the target revenue from this port is possible.

Importer Ejaz Uddin Tipu from Jashore said it takes a month for a truck to enter the country due to harassment for supposed illegal parking of trucks in India. Hence, the arrival of goods is delayed while businessmen end up having to pay Tk2,000 per truck per day.

Because of such problems traders have cut back on importing through Benapole port and go to other ports, he added.

Vice President of Benapole Import-Export Association, Aminul Haque, said Benapole Customs does not have all the necessary means to check the quality of imported products, taking a month more than it takes to do the same in Khulna and Dhaka. He said goods get stuck for a long time at Benapole and traders suffer financially.

The demand to set up branches of the Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution at Benapole Customs House has not been implemented to date so many traders have left this port, he added.

Director of India-Bangladesh Land Port Import Export Committee, Matiar Rahman, said it is only natural that businessmen will be interested in doing trade through ports where they get benefits.

There are many facilities in Chittagong port so businessmen are increasingly inclined to import through that route.

He also said that to increase revenue through Benapole port, it is necessary to ensure customs and other port facilities to retain traders.

Former President of Jashore Chamber of Commerce, Mizanur Rahman Khan, said although Benapole is a big port, traders do not benefit much from it. Benapole needs to be free of all kinds of harassment to expand trade. Businessmen have repeatedly complained of harassment in Kolkata, but the government is yet to move towards a solution.

Benapole Port Deputy Director (Traffic) Mamun Kabir said that development of Benapole port is ongoing. Land acquisition, construction of new warehouses, and much development of roads in the port area have taken place. He also said trade will increase in this port once the ongoing development work is completed.

The installation of 365 CCTV cameras at the port has already been completed, which will increase security at the port premises and surrounding areas, he added.