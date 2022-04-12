Imports through Akhaura land port falls

Economy

Azizul Shonchay
12 April, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2022, 10:39 pm

Indian businesses can now easily transship their rods to Tripura and some other northeastern states using Akhaura Land Port. Photo: TBS
Indian businesses can now easily transship their rods to Tripura and some other northeastern states using Akhaura Land Port. Photo: TBS

Imports through the Akhaura land port registered dips after traders reduced imports as they could not make the expected profits.

In January, 588 trucks of goods were imported through the land port. The amount fell to a mere 31 in February, before rising to 273 in March.

Meanwhile, exports through the land port have been increasing. In March, 1,006 trucks of goods were exported which was 819 trucks in February.

Every month an average of Tk70-80 crore worth of fish, rods, cement, plastic and various products are going to India. All these products are supplied from the state of Tripura to the neighbouring states.

Importers said prices of some local goods, for example onions and wheat, are lower than those of the imported ones.

The government has also approved a 25% duty for rice import but at present, they have to pay a 62% duty.

Traders said wheat is imported from India at $350 per tonne. As such, the price of wheat is Tk31 per kilogramme. But it is sold in the local market at Tk31.5. As a result, they are not able to make much profit from wheat.

Rajib Uddin Bhuiyan, proprietor of Suyeb Trade International at Akhaura land port, said, "I imported onions in March. The market price was at least Tk5 more than the import cost."

Md Akter Hossain, proprietor of Adnan Trade International, a customs clearing and forwarding agent at the land port, said new wheat would be available in India in a few days. Then maybe the price will go down. As soon as the price goes down, wheat will be imported through the port in full force as before.

Akhaura land port Assistant Director Mostafizur Rahman said that following the drop in imports, the revenue of the port authorities on export and imported cargo trucks have also halved.

