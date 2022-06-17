Importers asked to take hazardous goods from Ctg port within 72 hours of arrival

Importers asked to take hazardous goods from Ctg port within 72 hours of arrival

The Chittagong Port Authority also makes 17 more recommendations for safe handling of DG cargo

The Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) has asked importers to get their hazardous chemicals released from the port within 72 hours of arrival – one of the measures the authorities have taken to ensure safe handling of dangerous goods or DG Cargo to prevent any kind of accident.

It also made a set of 17 recommendations including building separate sheds equipped with advanced technology for hazardous goods and bringing all the DG cargo yards under 24-hour CCTV surveillance.

The CPA came up with the steps as part of precautionary measures to save the crucial seaport from any feared disaster, following the deadly BM Depot container incident early this month. 

In a meeting with stakeholders – importers, exporters, shipping agents and clearing, forwarding agents – on 13 June it placed the recommendations and asked them to comply with the International Maritime Dangerous Goods (IMDG) codes, use the standard packing system and mark the DG cargo with appropriate stickers, meeting participants told The Business Standard. 

"We [in the letter] instructed our members to follow all the local and international rules, including the 18-point directive of the port authorities, to keep the trades of hazardous chemicals normal," said Syed Mohammad Arif, chairman of  the Bangladesh Shipping Agents Association, while talking to The Business Standard on Friday (17 June). 

"After the disaster at BM Container Depot on 4 June, serious fear and anxiety have been created in the shipping sector in handling DG cargo.  Many are now reluctant to involve themselves in exporting or importing the goods," he added. 

Among other directives, the CPA prohibited carrying DG cargo in damaged containers and asked importers to submit necessary documents to the authorities concerned before 24 hours of the cargo arrival.

It also urged leading trade bodies including the FBCCI and the BGMEA to encourage their members for fast release of hazardous chemicals. Among others, it prohibited carrying  lighters and cigarettes to the reserved areas of the port and restricting entry to hazardous chemical jetties.

The CPA also recommended clear hazardous and perishable items in the first auction or spot auctions. It also suggested legal actions against those who will fail to get their imported goods delivered within the deadline. 

Chattogram Port / Hazardous goods

