Import of luxury items to be controlled till global inflation normalises: Kamal

Economy

TBS Report
20 April, 2022, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2022, 04:05 pm

Related News

Import of luxury items to be controlled till global inflation normalises: Kamal

TBS Report
20 April, 2022, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2022, 04:05 pm
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, Photo: TBS
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, Photo: TBS

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has said that imports of luxury goods will be controlled till the red-hot global inflation normalises and comes down to a tolerable level.

He revealed the information after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Public Purchase on Wednesday.

He said that imports were never unregulated.

"Necessary measures are taken to control imports regularly. We are doing the same now.

"Inflation rates are up worldwide. We also have to import goods at high prices. No restrictions have been imposed on imports of consumer goods, capital machinery and industrial raw materials related to various development projects. Because there is no problem if these products are brought to the country. '

"However, the Bangladesh Bank (BB) has taken an initiative to control the import of luxury items and increased the LC margin. This will stay in place until commodity prices come down in the international market," the minister added.

Referring to the country's widening trade deficit he said, "Our exports are growing and so are our imports."

"Imports are always higher than the exports for Bangladesh. No matter how much growth there is in exports, it will never exceed imports," Kamal added. 

Meanwhile, considering the current high inflation, various business organisations urged the finance ministry to increase the tax-free income limit from Tk3 lakh in the upcoming budget.

Asked whether the tax-free income limit would be revised, Kamal said that no decision has been taken yet. 

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) will take a decision in consultation with the concerned institutions, he added.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh / inflation / Imports / luxury goods

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

3 great jilapi shops that will make iftar sweeter

3 great jilapi shops that will make iftar sweeter

5h | Magazine
Photo: Colleced

5 super tasty recipes to try this Ramadan 

5h | Magazine
Best Ramadan food around town

Best Ramadan food around town

5h | Magazine
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay

Pay zakat to purify the soul and wealth

5h | Magazine

More Videos from TBS

BTS announces new album with the tagline ‘We Are Bulletproof’

BTS announces new album with the tagline ‘We Are Bulletproof’

2h | Videos
We have gas reserve for 10 years only-then what?

We have gas reserve for 10 years only-then what?

20h | Videos
Russia-Nato-Ukraine: Comparison of military power

Russia-Nato-Ukraine: Comparison of military power

20h | Videos
Shamset Tabrejee’s solo show at Kalakendra

Shamset Tabrejee’s solo show at Kalakendra

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

2
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

3
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

4
Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots
Telecom

Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots

5
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during an agreement signing ceremony in New Delhi on April 8, 2017 via Foreign Policy
Analysis

The US should stop nickel and diming India and Bangladesh

6
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Dhaka airport third terminal construction outpaces target