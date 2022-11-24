Import, export licence validity increased to 5 years

Import, export licence validity increased to 5 years

For increasing ease of business, the government has extended the validity of Import Registration Certificate (IRC) and Export Registration Certificate (ERC) to five years.

Previously, the duration of validity for IRC and ERC was one year.

The decision was taken at a commerce ministry meeting titled "Increasing duration of renewal of existing licence/registrations with a target to increase ease of business," reads a notice published on Thursday (24 November).

According to the notice any trader can take licence for any period between one to five years and the registration/renewal fees will be calculated proportionately.

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruqe Hassan said it is a business friendly decision, this will reduce the time required for obtaining various documents needed for the export and import licenses.

He further explained, "We have to renew these licenses every year, and it requires a lot of documents which also needs many verifications including that of banks."

For obtaining these documents the businessmen have to go to various offices. If the government takes the same decision for rest of the licenses and certificates that will also help reduce city traffic congestion, he added.

"From the very beginning we are demanding for at least five years tenure for different licenses- including trade licence, bond license and fire licence," said the BGMEA president.

He also added that, in this way the businessmen will pay for five years' registration at the same time which will help the government obtain more revenue in advance.

Faruqe Hassan said it is also an eco-friendly decision to reduce use of papers.

