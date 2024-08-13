Import-export cargo handling via courier at Dhaka Customs House resumes

Container piled up at Chittagong Port on 12 August 2024. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

The handling of import-export cargo via courier at Dhaka Customs House has returned to normal after withdrawal of strike by courier service workers at Dhaka Airport.

The handling of import-export cargo via courier at Dhaka Customs House had been disrupted due to a work abstention by courier service staff at Dhaka Airport.

Their work strike was withdrawn after efforts by BGMEA's Acting President Khondkar Rafiqul Islam, BGMEA's Board of Directors, BGMEA Director Mohiuddin Rubel said.