Imperial Automobiles launches premium car service in Dhaka

Economy

TBS Report
10 August, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2023, 10:01 pm

The service centre of Imperial Automobiles in the capital’s Tejgaon commercial area. Photo: Courtesy
Imperial Automobiles, a concern of Doreen Group, has launched its one stop solution for premium automotive services in the capital's Tejgaon commercial area on Thursday. 

With the latest technology equipment and staffed with skilled technicians, Imperial Automobiles is dedicated to deliver unparalleled one-stop car solutions, the company officials said in the inauguration event. 

They offer a wide range of maintenance and repair services including oil change, brake repair, battery replacement and more, aiming to ensure vehicles maintain their optimal performance.

"Due to the economic development, people are buying and using more luxury cars including BMW, Mercedes, Range Rover in the country. This surge in demand has led to a greater need for the specialized services that Imperial Automobiles is providing," Mohammad Rajib Hasan, operations manager of the firm told The Business Standard.

He said any problem in the engine, electrical and electronic system, suspension, steering, wheel alignment, air conditioner, dent and paints, interior and tyre can be diagnosed quickly and efficiently with the help of the state-of-the-art equipment. 

Hasan mentioned that premium services are also important for the midrange sedans and sport utility vehicles.  

Alongside repairing, Imperial Automobiles also offers regular maintenance services for vehicles.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by the top management of Imperial Automobiles along with a large number of automobile enthusiasts.

