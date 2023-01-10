To finalise $4.5b loan, top IMF official due in Dhaka 14 Jan

Economy

UNB
10 January, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2023, 08:50 pm

Related News

To finalise $4.5b loan, top IMF official due in Dhaka 14 Jan

If the IMF board approves the loan late-January, the first instalment will be available in February

UNB
10 January, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2023, 08:50 pm
Photo: BSS/AFP
Photo: BSS/AFP

Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Antoinette Monsio Sayeh will arrive in Dhaka on 14 January as the $4.5 billion loan agreement will be finalised during her visit, according to finance ministry officials.

During her five-day visit, Sayeh will review the current financial condition of the country and assess the rationale of the loan programme, the officials said.

The top IMF official will meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rauf Talukder, Finance Secretary Fatima Yasmin, and Economic Relations Department Secretary Sharifa Khan, according to Finance Division sources.

In the face of a fast-depleting forex reserve, Bangladesh sought the loan from the IMF in July 2022.

A team led by Governor Abdur Rauf Talukder met with the IMF on the side-lines of the World Bank-IMF annual meeting in Washington in October last year. After the meeting, the governor told reporters that Bangladesh will get a loan from the IMF.

Then, an IMF team made a visit to Dhaka on 26 October-9 November 2022. Following the staff-level talks, the government reached a preliminary agreement on the IMF loan programme.

After the staff-level visit, IMF Bangladesh Mission Chief Rahul Anand said Bangladesh may get the loan. Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal was also positive about getting the loan.

Finance Division officials said the next IMF board meeting on 29 January will discuss and decide on Bangladesh's loan proposal. After her visit to Dhaka, Sayeh will present the current financial situation of Bangladesh and the rationale for lending to the meeting.

During her Dhaka visit, a draft of the loan agreement will be sent to the IMF Washington headquarters under the joint signature of Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal and Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rauf Talukder.

After the final agreement, the first instalment of the loan amounting to around $45.45 crore will be available in the first week of February. The last instalment of the loan in seven portions will be released in December 2026. 

The average interest rate on the loan will be 2.2%.

Bangladesh / Top News

International Monetary Fund (IMF) / IMF Loan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Alexandra Pringle. Illustration: TBS

Sometimes fighting for a book is worth it: Alexandra Pringle

39m | Panorama
The ‘gut-brain axis’ is the primary area of operations of Genofax where, from the stool sample analysis, the more complex problems in the health of an individual are identified through the gut microbiome DNA. Photo: Science Photo Library

When the gut tells the story of the body

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why should I publish people who are already published?: A conversation with publisher and illustrator Annette Köhn

1d | Panorama
Why are there so many shops named 'Mayer Doa'?

Why are there so many shops named 'Mayer Doa'?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What can you get in exchange for 1 Taka?

What can you get in exchange for 1 Taka?

14h | TBS Stories
Shakib again involved in controversy in BPL

Shakib again involved in controversy in BPL

15h | TBS SPORTS
Who are Putin’s mercenaries?

Who are Putin’s mercenaries?

1h | TBS World
Bank deposits have decreased

Bank deposits have decreased

15h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

2
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

3
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

5
Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings
Aviation

Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings

6
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index