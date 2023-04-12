IMF team due in Dhaka on 25 April to discuss 2nd tranche of $4.7b loan

Economy

UNB
12 April, 2023, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2023, 02:03 pm

Related News

IMF team due in Dhaka on 25 April to discuss 2nd tranche of $4.7b loan

UNB
12 April, 2023, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2023, 02:03 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

A team from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is due to arrive in Dhaka on 25 April to discuss the progress in the use of the first tranche of its $4.7 billion loan programme for Bangladesh and the release of the second installment.

The Ministry of Finance sources told UNB on Wednesday that during its 25 April to May 2 visit the mission will hold meetings with the officials of the Ministry of Finance's Finance Division, Financial Institutions Division, Economic Relations Division (ERD), Bangladesh Bank, and National Board of Revenue (NBR).fUS

IMF Asia and Pacific Division Head Rahul Anand will lead the team comprising three to four members, the ministry sources said speaking on condition of anonymity.

Bangladesh received the first tranche of $476.2 million of the $4.7 billion loan approved by the IMF on 30 January.

The entire amount of the loan will be paid in seven installments in three and a half years until 2026. As such there are six more installments left.

A senior official of the ministry said the IMF usually reviews various aspects of compliance before disbursing each tranche. Accordingly, an IMF team will come next September to review the fulfillment of loan conditions before disbursing the second tranche.

Usually before each budget announcement, an IMF mission comes to Dhaka to discuss budget assistance. Now that the loan programme is going on with them, besides the budget assistance, the issues of fulfilling the loan conditions will also come up for discussion, said the sources.

Bangladesh / Top News

IMF / IMF Loan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The pro-tips: How to fast and stay fit

The pro-tips: How to fast and stay fit

2h | Health
Fremo - A Farming Robot. Photo: Curtesy

Team Atlas: Building robots to solve practical problems

5h | Pursuit
Photo: Collected

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury: The doctor with a heart of a warrior

16h | Obituary
Anup Sinha. Sketch: TBS

What does the trilateral Tripura meet mean for Bangladesh?

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

TBS Eid Magazine Feat. Miss World Bangladesh Oishee

TBS Eid Magazine Feat. Miss World Bangladesh Oishee

5h | TBS Stories
Does Wonder Woman have a cameo in The Flash movie?

Does Wonder Woman have a cameo in The Flash movie?

19h | TBS Entertainment
Advance order of buyer to buy two yolk eggs

Advance order of buyer to buy two yolk eggs

18h | TBS Stories
Russia using ‘scorched earth’ tactics in Bakhmut

Russia using ‘scorched earth’ tactics in Bakhmut

20h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained
Bangladesh

Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained

2
Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs
Banking

Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Metro Rail now runs for 6 hours

5
File photo
Bangladesh

HC grants bail to Rana Plaza owner

6
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format