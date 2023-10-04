IMF satisfied on achievement of reform measures: Bangladesh Bank

BSS
04 October, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2023, 05:22 pm

IMF satisfied on achievement of reform measures: Bangladesh Bank

IMF satisfied on achievement of reform measures: Bangladesh Bank

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has expressed satisfaction over the achievement of some reform measures Bangladesh Bank (BB) has taken in line with the IMF's suggestions for its $ 4.7 billion loan programme.

"As per the suggestion of the IMF, we have already implemented some reform measures, including reserve calculation with the Balance of Payments and International Investment Position (BPM6). We have also discussed the other reform measures. The central bank is also working to implement the reforms," said Md Mezbaul Haque, Bangladesh Bank (BB) executive director and spokesman.

The central bank spokesman said this while speaking with the reporters after the meeting with the IMF mission at the central bank headquarters in the city.

The IMF delegation led by Rahul Anand, mission chief for the Bangladesh, Asia and Pacific department, held its first review meeting with the governor and top officials.

They will also hold a series of meetings with other stakeholders to review the performance in achieving the targets set for the first half of 2023.

Mezbaul Haque said the BB highlighted the achievements and progress made in other sectors as per the requirements of the IMF.

The IMF team will assess the overall condition of the economy before sitting with the central bank again and share the outcomes of the meetings, he added.

"We could get the final feedback in the concluding meeting scheduled for 19 October," he said.

